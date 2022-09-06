MusicalFare sets new season opening date for Gershwin musical

The 2022-23 season for MusicalFare Theatre will now open on Sept. 14 with the regional premiere of "Nice Work If You Can Get It."

The new musical showcases the songs of George Gershwin, who died in 1937. Set in the Prohibition Era, it's called "very light and fun" by Artistic and Executive Director Randall Kramer. It was written by Joe DiPietro, with inspiration from P.G. Wodehouse and Guy Bolton.

All ticket holders are asked to wait for a phone call from the box office when they will be offered seats to other available dates for the four-week run, which is now from Sept. 14 to Oct. 9. (The original opening date was Sept. 7.) Performances are 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at MusicalFare (Daemen College campus, 4380 Main St.).

To order tickets for all MusicalFare productions, visit musicalfare.com/tickets.