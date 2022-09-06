 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MusicalFare sets new season opening date for Gershwin musical

  • Updated
  • 0
MusicalFare Theatre Nice Work If You Can Get It

The music of George Gershwin is featured in "Nice Work If You Can Get It," the season-opening production at MusicalFare Theatre.

 MusicalFare Theatre
Support this work for $1 a month

The 2022-23 season for MusicalFare Theatre will now open on Sept. 14 with the regional premiere of "Nice Work If You Can Get It."

The new musical showcases the songs of George Gershwin, who died in 1937. Set in the Prohibition Era, it's called "very light and fun" by Artistic and Executive Director Randall Kramer. It was written by Joe DiPietro, with inspiration from P.G. Wodehouse and Guy Bolton.

All ticket holders are asked to wait for a phone call from the box office when they will be offered seats to other available dates for the four-week run, which is now from Sept. 14 to Oct. 9. (The original opening date was Sept. 7.) Performances are 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at MusicalFare (Daemen College campus, 4380 Main St.).

To order tickets for all MusicalFare productions, visit musicalfare.com/tickets.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chadwick Boseman's wife accepts posthumous Emmy on late actor's behalf

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News