Music, puppetry bring beloved children's books to life in TOY's 'The Snowy Day and Other Stories'

The best way to enjoy “The Snowy Day and Other Stories” at Theatre of Youth is by first reading (or rereading or picking up for the 112th time) the delightful books by Ezra Jack Keats that inspired Jerome Hairston to adapt them for the stage.

That will make it even more fun to see how TOY’s artists and actors and crew put onstage so many touches from Keats’ gentle childhood adventure stories. The other books featured in the play are “Whistle for Willie,” “A Letter to Amy” and “Goggles.”

The attention to detail in sets, costumes and props reflects the brightness and whimsy of the books: The pointy peak on Peter’s snowsuit, the twisty branches of a snowy tree, the geometric reds of bedroom wallpaper (the same as in the books!) and even the wiggly energy of Willie, a happily disobedient dachshund.

On the other hand, people who haven’t yet read Keats’ books will find “The Snowy Day” to be a charming introduction. Plus, right in the Allendale Theatre lobby audience members have a chance to buy copies of any of the books they might be missing. (There’s also a basket raffle, with options for young and not-so-young. By that we mean some have things like crayons, others have wine and coffee.)

Adult gift baskets aside, this is a show created purely with young children in mind. Unlike TOY’s stunning all-ages 2022 production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” the appeal here is in simply seeing much-loved storybooks coming to life. It isn’t heavy, it isn’t scary, and it isn’t long.

As in Keats’ books, the main character is a little boy named Peter, sweetly played by Davida Evette Tolbert with a combination of innocence and eager curiosity. Peter has just become old enough to venture out on his own and with his friends, and we follow along with him.

At our show, some of those friends were played by understudy Kristen-Marie Lopez. Recently seen in “Beehive” at MusicalFare, Lopez stepped in seamlessly in the roles of Mom, Archie and Amy in place of Megan Rakeepile. (There also is another understudy, Jerai Khadim, to assure that no matter what, the show will go on.)

Rounding out the cast is Roderick Garr, who narrates some scenes, dances in others, and serves as “handler” for Peter’s pup, Willie. Willie, a key character in two of the stories, is designed by well-known Buffalo puppeteer Michele Costa and was clearly an audience favorite.

Part of the fun for children watching will be seeing how parts of the sets open and close, how shadow puppets can become people, and how, with a quick spin by some stagehands, a snowy winter sliding hill turns into a secret summer hideout.

And anyone who wonders how they did anything else onstage will have a chance to find out in the regular “talk back” after each show, when kids get to meet the actors, director and others who made it all happen.

Everyone also will want to hang onto their programs and take them home, because in the back of each one there are “Snowy Day” coloring activities, a word search, and some chances to think about and create your own stories about things like snowy days in Buffalo.

Theater review

Presented by Theatre of Youth

What: Four books by award-winning children’s author Ezra Jack Keats transformed into a “play with music” for ages 5 and older.

Where: TOY’s Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday and Sundays through Feb. 5. Sensory show at 10 a.m. Jan. 22.

Summary: Keats’ popular illustrated books about Peter, a little boy in the city, are brought to life for 50 quick, colorful minutes using actors, music and puppetry. Aimed at ages 5 to 10.

Tickets: $21-$31 ($5 for 10 a.m. show on Jan. 22) at theatreofyouth.org.