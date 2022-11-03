'Misery' is a divine game of cat and mouse at D'Youville Kavinoky Theatre

A thriller is different from a mystery in one important way. In a mystery, the audience tries to figure out whodunit. In a thriller, we know who the villain is from the beginning. We spend the evening on the edge of our seats, waiting to see how (and if) the hero will escape impending doom. Plot twists occur every time escape comes within our hero’s grasp. Tension mounts with every excruciating reversal as suspense becomes increasingly unbearable.

This may not be the most respected theatrical genre, but it is certainly one of the most popular. Who doesn’t love the sort of tightly spun yarn that makes your palms sweat?

Plays like “Deathtrap,” “Dial M for Murder,” “Night Must Fall,” “Sleuth,” “Wait Until Dark,” “Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution” and “Angel Street” are revived regularly. It is interesting to recall how many of these have been performed at the D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre over the years. Their current offering, “Misery,” by William Goldman, adapted from the novel by Stephen King, adds one more title to the list.

Many will know “Misery” from the 1990 film in which Kathy Bates, as Annie Wilkes, famously hobbles author Paul Sheldon, played by James Caan, with a wood block and a sledgehammer. Annie is the No. 1 fan of Paul’s bestselling romance novels, which all feature a spirited heroine named Misery Chastain. In this production, Loraine O’Donnell plays Annie and Adriano Gatto plays Paul.

As the play begins, Paul is just regaining consciousness. He finds himself with broken legs, bruised and bedridden in a spare bedroom of Annie’s isolated farmhouse in rural Colorado. It seems he drove his car off the road during a blizzard. Luckily, Annie witnessed the crash and, being a good Samaritan and a nurse by training, she pried him from the wreckage and took him back to her house. Here, she tends to injuries while waiting for the snowy roads to be cleared and for phone service to be restored.

I don’t think I give away too much by mentioning that our Annie is somewhat possessive, controlling and has anger management issues. Paul becomes her prisoner.

Brian Cavanagh has given the piece a tantalizingly even pace that accelerates with impending danger. He has emphasized the script’s abundant dark humor, which serves to tease and torment an audience that is all too aware of poor Paul’s decidedly unfunny situation.

The interaction between O’Donnell and Gatto is divine in this game of cat and mouse.

I saw the original Broadway production of the play, which starred Laurie Metcalf, who was marvelous, and Bruce Willis, who is a movie star. O’Donnell and Gatto are more evenly matched. Gatto, in particular, brings a vitality and determination to the character that was lacking on Broadway. This makes his efforts to outwit his demented foe, before she does something crazy like chop him up and bake him into a pie, all the more delightful. O’Donnell seizes on this energy, and the two become a kind of Tracy-Hepburn horror duo.

O’Donnell creates an introverted and deceptively ordinary woman whose bottled-up frustrations explode when she is addled. Gatto, who spends most of the play in bed, creates a man who must deploy all his wits against an opponent who is unbalanced, but determined. Annie is far from stupid, but emotionally vulnerable, and Paul exploits this weakness in her demented armor. Gatto’s physicality, as broken Paul Sheldon, is marvelously agonizing.

Steven Brachmann makes appealing appearances as the suspicious yet affable sheriff, Buster, and adds to the play’s tension by almost being a hero, again and again.

The set, by David King, features three rooms and the entrance door of a highly realistic farmhouse, made even more eerie by being so very unremarkable and familiar. The house is placed on a turntable that rotates, allowing the action to move through the space, while emphasizing both Sheldon’s confinement and the instability of his situation. We notice little touches, like crucifixes in every room, furnishings from 40 years ago, and increasing clutter.

Donny Woodard has done the props on a prop-heavy show with a story that features locked doors, and requires a loose typewriter key, a knife, a gun, a hypodermic needle, a disconnected telephone, prop food, prop wine, and of course, a sledgehammer.

As tension rises, sound design by Geoffrey Tocin augments our delicious torment. Costumes by Andrea Letcher cleverly communicate the characters, especially Annie, while facilitating the play’s unique movement demands – hint … excellent fight choreography by Mr. Gatto.

If you’ve seen the movie, you probably remember the sledgehammer scene, but the reversals are numerous. One that slipped my memory caught me entirely off guard, creating a fabulous jump-out-of-my-skin moment. That is the pleasure of “Misery.”

REVIEW

"Misery"

Presented by D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

What: A thriller in the great tradition of “Deathtrap” and “Dial M for Murder.” Not for the squeamish.

Summary: Suspense escalates deliciously, scene by scene, as Loraine O’Donnell and Adriano Gatto expertly play cat and mouse in story of a romance novelist kept prisoner by his No. 1 fan.

Where: D’Youville University, 320 Porter Ave.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 20.