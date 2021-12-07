'Miracle on South Division Street' spins a Buffalo Christmas yarn at Lancaster Opera House

Or so maintains Clara (Tina Rausa), the barber’s daughter and proprietor of a soup kitchen she claims is built on Holy Ground. Her late father’s miracle was the defining story of her childhood, and half a century later, she still views it as her life’s mission statement. Less can be said of Clara’s three grown children – garbageman Jimmy (John Kaczorowski), ketchup bottler Beverly (Kate Mulberry), and would-be actress Ruthie (Lisa Noelle Miller) – who have been brought up to believe, though can’t help but feel a little like the neighborhood wackos.

Dudzick centers the plot of “Miracle” on revelation. Ruthie has summoned the family on Christmas Eve to Clara’s kitchen – perfectly outdated from set designer David Dwyer – to discuss a revision to the Nowak’s mythologized history. Ruthie had a sort of “come to Jesus” moment while watching a one-man show at a local theater, and has decided to write a play about what she insists is the true story of the family’s brush with divinity.

And so “Miracle” becomes a sort of shaggy dog tale of twists and sudden turns. I won’t spoil any specifics here, but Dudzick is interrogating the stories we tell ourselves about our origins, and what happens in the moments where long-held beliefs are upended or shattered. Sometimes, you’ll be a step or two ahead of his plotting – Dudzick has the tendency to set up big moments with just a little too much padding – but the playwright continually ups the ante, and even manages to subvert the comedy into a touching final moment that says as much about our prejudices as it does our capacity for tremendous change. (I do think the show lasts one scene too long, but I understand the emphasis on a tidy wrap-up for a Christmas play.)