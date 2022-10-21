Michael Murphy is out as Shea's president

Michael Murphy, Shea's Performing Arts Center's embattled president, no longer holds the position, according to a news release issued Friday afternoon.

"Shea's Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees today announced that Michael G. Murphy is no longer its president," the tersely-written release said, without explaining whether Murphy resigned or was fired, and without a statement of gratitude typically included in statements about an employee's departure.

Calls to Murphy and Randall Best, Shea's board chairman, seeking comment were not returned.

Murphy and the theater board have been under pressure in recent months after numerous staff complaints were leveled against Murphy for creating a "toxic" work environment. The complaints included the harsh denigration of employees and angry outbursts.

An Aug. 12 letter to the board from 25 staff members expressed concerns over Murphy's continued tenure, and five of the 15 members on the theater's board resigned. Fifteen staff members have left this year, partly because of a demoralized work environment, according to several former employees.

After being put on a leave of absence for six weeks, Murphy returned in late August in a modified role that did not involve interacting with staff.

Best told The News on Sept. 3 that staff concerns hadn't warranted Murphy's dismissal.

"The specific allegations by staff were looked at, and they didn't rise to the level of requiring or suggesting that Michael be removed," he said.

Shea's chairman said Murphy had been unfairly maligned by critics.

"We'd like to believe that people will understand that Michael is excellent at what he does, and that he has a good reputation that, frankly, I have got to believe has been unfairly tarnished, if we believe the consultants," Best said. "What we find is a few bad apples sully the reputation of Shea's."

Murphy's new role, while keeping the title of president, was to focus on developing a capital campaign, foster relations with Broadway productions and working on fundraising, sponsorships and external relations. Robert Brunschmid, Shea's director of operations, was given the added responsibility of supervising theater operations.

The Shea's board had said it would review the arrangement after a six-month trial basis.

With Murphy at the helm, Shea's had a record-setting 2018-2019 season at the box office on the strength of an early booking of "Hamilton." Murphy navigated the challenges of Covid-19 in the past few years as Shea's managed to maintain nearly 16,000 season subscribers.

"The board will form a committee to open a national search for Murphy's successor," the Shea's statement said. "The board also plans to announce the addition of several new trustees following its annual meeting Oct. 29.

"We are pleased with the return of our patrons and fans of Broadway musicals and other shows," Best said in the release. "And we want to thank those patrons and our sponsors for their loyalty and patience during this challenging time of transition."