Mary Kate O'Connell takes a sentimental journey through 'Memories & Martinis'

The “Sentimental Journey” continues on a comfortably winding road for nearly 20 numbers, ticking off one favorite after another. It may sound as though O’Connell was born to keep alive the music of Rosemary Clooney (“Come On-a My House”) when who pops up but Ethel Merman, as Basil and O’Connell do a dynamic duet of “You’re Just in Love.” You probably will want to rewind that one and hear it again.

When “Memories & Martinis” was a live show, each night included a special guest who would join O’Connell onstage for some patter and perhaps a song or two. For this performance, the special guest is Colored Musicians Club President George Scott, who steps on stage cradling the famous O’Connell pup, Rosy. Like other venues, the CMC has been shuttered for almost a year.

“It’s great to have music in here again,” Scott says, as he recalled the club’s long 100-plus-year history of welcoming touring stars from what was once called the Chitlin’ Circuit. Singers and musicians often would follow up their shows in other venues with late-night jam sessions in the small downtown jazz mecca.

Scott left the stage but Rosy remained, first to hear “Them There Eyes,” with kazoo accompaniment, and then to provide the figure for a little game of “Where Is Rosy Now?” as she played around the piano and elsewhere for the rest of the show.