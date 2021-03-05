March virtual events: 'Beau Jest,' BABEL and workshops

Here is a sampling of local virtual events for March.
Textile Arts classes - Stitch Buffalo, 10 a.m. March 6, 13, 20, 27
Stitch Buffalo continues its series of virtual arts classes through March with a series of introductory English paper piecing (March 6), block printing bandana class (March 13), bracelet making (March 20) and fashion illustration (March 27). Classes are $50 each and supply kits are included for all except the fashion illustration class. The kits can be picked up at Stitch Buffalo (1215 Niagara St.); some kits can be shipped for an additional charge. Registration is required, and classes are limited to five participants. Visit stitchbuffalo.org.
Horticulture classes - Botanical Gardens, 11 a.m. March 6, 13, 27
Learn how to care for roses, hydrangeas and to cultivate your own vegetable garden in the Botanical Gardens’ horticulture education series. These free Zoom classes are taught by David Clark, landscape certified nursery/landscape professional and Botanical Gardens educator of 10 years. They are recommended for adults and advance registration is required. Tickets are $22.50 members and $25 for nonmembers per class. A recording of the class will be available to view for one week after the class. Visit buffalogardens.com.
Youth Writing Workshops - Just Buffalo Literary Center, 4:30 p.m. March 9, 16, 23, 30
Just Buffalo continues its spring series of virtual youth writing workshops every Tuesday in March. The workshops are taught by local and nationally renowned creatives, with topics including songwriting, poetry and food writing. These workshops are free and for ages 12 to 18. Advance registration is required and limited to eight participants. Visit justbuffalo.org.
“Beau Jest” - Jewish Repertory Theatre, beginning March 11
Jewish Repertory Theatre continues its season of staged readings with the fourth in the series, "Beau Jest.'' Written by James Sherman, it's the story of a woman who devises the perfect man and hires an actor to play him to fool her family. It stars Patrick Cameron, Arin Lee Dandes, Darleen Pickering-Hummert, Steve Jakiel, Nick Stevens and Adam Yellen. Steve Vaughan directs. Tickets are $20. Once you purchase your ticket, the event will be available to watch at your leisure through the JRT website until 10 p.m. March 31. Visit jewishrepertorytheatre.com.
Elements & Principles of Design Workshop - Botanical Gardens, 6:30 p.m. March 11
Learn about the building blocks of design that comprise a successful work of art in this introductory class. Follow along with graphic designer and watermedia artist, Deanna Weinholtz, as you build the foundation of your own masterpiece. This Zoom event is recommended for adults and advance registration is required. You must provide your own drawing utensils. Tickets are $22.50 for members and $25 for nonmembers per class. A recording of the class will be available to view for one week after the class. For more information, visit buffalogardens.com.
Cooking Series with Chef Marshall Goldstein, 7 p.m. March 11
For the March version of monthly cooking series, executive chef Marshall Goldstein will demonstrate and discuss babka. The sweet, braided bread is most commonly filled with chocolate and cinnamon. The recipe will be emailed prior to the event for those who want to cook along with Goldstein. The livestream, presented by the Jewish Community Center, is free. Advance registration is required through jccbuffalo.org.
Virtual Blue Thursday with the Big Sauce Trio, 7:30 p.m. March 11
The Western New York Blues Society is hosting a free virtual concert and fundraiser with the Big Sauce Trio. Proceeds will benefit local blues artists, education and programming. The concert will be streamed on the WNY Blues Society’s Facebook page, and via YouTube through buffalo.fm. Email support@wnyblues.org or visit the organization's Facebook page for more information.
Wild Workshops - Buffalo Zoo: Then and Now, 1:30 p.m. March 13
The Buffalo Zoo’s monthly “Wild Workshops'' series allows participants to gain a closer look at the inner workings of the zoo. This month’s 90-minute program dives into the history of the seventh-oldest zoo in the U.S. and its transformation from deer park to conservation and education center home to more than 800 animals. This virtual event is recommended for all ages, and registration is required. Tickets are $25. Visit buffalozoo.org.
Newspapers: Above the Fold, Your Ancestors in the News, 10:30 a.m. March 13
Interested in your family genealogy? Professional genealogist and chairman of the Niagara County Genealogical Society, Jeanette Sheliga will teach this free Zoom class on how to use archived newspapers to uncover information and historical context about your family. Sheliga has been lecturing on genealogy in the Western New York area since 2011. To register, visit hoaglibrary.org/events or email mmagnuson@nioga.org.
I’m Still Single - An Evening with Broadway’s Lindsey Brett Carothers, 7:30 p.m. March 13
This live cabaret event features Lindsey Brett Carothers performing some of Broadway's best music along with a positive message about the importance of art. Buffalo's Raphael Santos opens the show that also features the debut of Rosan Sharma. Alison d'Amato of the University at Buffalo department of theater and dance is the music director. Watch it live or recorded through March 28. $15. musicalfare.com.
Refillable Hardcover Jotter Journal Class - Western New York Book Arts Center, 5:30 p.m. March 18
In this Zoom workshop, you’ll be taught how to create a refillable hardcover journal. You will be sent specialty bookbinding materials including bookboard, book cloth and paper. All skill levels are welcome; the class is recommended for ages 13 and older. Registration is required by March 11. Cost is $50 for nonmembers, and $45 for members. You must provide your own scissors, cutting mat and ruler. Visit wnybookarts.org.
Conversation with artist Carolina Aranibar-Fernández and film screening, noon and 6 p.m. March 18
Curatorial Assistant Andrea Alvarez will lead an Instagram Live conversation with Carolina Aranibar-Fernández about her work in the "Comunidades Visibles (Visible Communities): The Materiality of Migration" on view at Albright-Knox Northland. Aranibar-Fernández’s site-specific installations focus on human displacement and the border between Mexico and the United States. At 6 p.m., Aranibar-Fernández will share the film "The Infiltrators," the true story of young immigrants detained in a for-profit detention center as they attempt to escape. Both events are free; registration is required for the movie. Visit albrightknox.org.
Virtual BABEL: Marilynne Robinson - Just Buffalo Literary Center, 8 p.m. March 18
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Marilynne Robinson is the next guest in Just Buffalo's BABEL series. Robinson is known for her acclaimed novels "Housekeeping," "Gilead," "Home" and "Lila" for a virtual conversation. Tickets are $25 and you must register in advance. justbuffalo.org.
Bob Ross Virtual Paint Night, 7 p.m. March 19
WNED PBS is hosting a Bob Ross virtual paint night taught by Lauren Pantos, a certified Ross instructor, who will lead you to re-create the lush landscape of his “Meadow Road” piece. In this livestream, Pantos will be giving insights into Ross’ techniques, painting tips and answering your questions. Painting kits are available for purchase, including your ticket for the class for $60. The kit includes five tubes of Bob Ross firm oil paints, a paint knife, a landscape brush, fan brush, palette paper, instructions, and a canvas. Kits are available until March 7, and will be shipped to you a few days before the event. If you already have your own supplies, you can purchase your event ticket for $10. Advanced registration is required. wned.org.
Chef du Jour Cooking Series with Chef Darian Bryan, 7 p.m. March 19
Next in Explore & More’s Chef du Jour cooking series is Chef Darian Bryan of the Plating Society, a pop-up dining, private chef and catering business. Cook along with the chef and ask questions. Your $120 ticket includes a live demonstration from Bryan and the ingredients to prepare an entree, side dishes and dessert for two. Upgrade your meal kit for $30 to include a bottle of wine. Meal kits must be picked up at Explore & More (130 Main St.) the day of the event between 1 and 6 p.m. Advance registration is required. Visit exploreandmore.org/chef-du-jour.
DIVA by DIVA: A Celebration of Women: The Purple Wave - O’Connell & Company, 7:30 p.m. March 19, 20, 26, 27, 2:30 p.m. March 21, 28
Celebrate Women’s History Month with this virtual revue conceived, written and directed by Mary Kate O’Connell. In this filmed performance, O’Connell commemorates women leaders from the suffragists to modern day through songs, poems, humor, stories and quotes in this show filmed at the Twentieth Century Club of Buffalo. Tickets are $15 per household, and a private link to the event will be sent to you 45 minutes before the performance time. Visit oconnellandcompany.com.
Artpark Idea Series, begins March 19.
Hosted by Sonia Clark and Anthony Bannon, this new Zoom series explores Artpark's visual arts legacy. First in the series is a virtual conversation with Florian Idenburg and Omar Khan, 7 p.m. March 19. The remainder of the series: Mary Miss, March 26; Robert Booth and Diane Bertolo, April 2; Owen Morrel, April 9; Evan Lewis, April 16' and Philip Burke, April 23. Plus Agnes Denes and her time capsule project. Cost is $30 series, $5 individual. artpark.net
Chris Squier Band from 9th Ward @ Babeville, 8 p.m. March 20
Rock out from the comfort of your own home as the Chris Squier Band performs a free concert streamed from Babeville’s historic basement bar, the 9th Ward. The band specializes in '80s arena rock, with members having supported bands such as the Wallflowers and Poison. Donations for Music Is Art are encouraged. To register, visit babevillebuffalo.com.