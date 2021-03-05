March virtual events: 'Beau Jest,' BABEL and workshops

WNED PBS is hosting a Bob Ross virtual paint night taught by Lauren Pantos, a certified Ross instructor, who will lead you to re-create the lush landscape of his “Meadow Road” piece. In this livestream, Pantos will be giving insights into Ross’ techniques, painting tips and answering your questions. Painting kits are available for purchase, including your ticket for the class for $60. The kit includes five tubes of Bob Ross firm oil paints, a paint knife, a landscape brush, fan brush, palette paper, instructions, and a canvas. Kits are available until March 7, and will be shipped to you a few days before the event. If you already have your own supplies, you can purchase your event ticket for $10. Advanced registration is required. wned.org.