Just like its namesake demon, “Beetlejuice: The Musical. The Musical. The Musical.” is loud and flashy, kinetic and colorful. Also like its devil of a star, it is vulgar, confusing and in-your-face rude.

Fans of this boisterous musical would not have it any other way, and they were out in force at Shea’s Buffalo on opening night. Cosplay apparently is big in the Netherworld and, with Beetlejuice regularly breaking the fourth wall, all the stripes and eyeliner in the audience enhanced the sense that we were all in this together. When you're going to hell and back, it's nice to have company.

Still, there could be some uninitiated ticketholders for this all-but-sold-out run, so here's a couple of things to know:

First, as Beetlejuice himself points out even before the first scene (a funeral) is over, this show is a significant “departure from the original source material,” e.g. the 1988 Tim Burton movie “Beetlejuice” starring Michael Keaton. The movie centered on the recently deceased couple the Maitlands, who wanted to reclaim their house from the couple who bought it after their deaths. The musical revolves around young Lydia (Isabella Esler), who is grieving for her mother, also recently deceased, while her father is moving on with the spacey, sexy Delia.

Second, despite the design team's delightfully cartoonish sets and costumes, and the fact that “Beetlejuice” previously was incarnated as a real cartoon, this is not what you would call a kids show. Then again, it isn’t exactly for “mature” audiences, either.

“Beetlejuice” revels in being unabashedly juvenile in almost every way, its humor mined from the same sophomore vein that made “The Book of Mormon” a monster hit. The movie carried a gentle PG rating; the f-bombs and sex jokes on stage would earn this a hard PG-13.

For opening night, understudy Matthew Michael Janisse took the lead usually played by Justin Collette, and, like a demon freed from hell, he ran with it. He’s the liveliest and lewdest dead guy you’ll ever meet.

Meanwhile, in the transition from film to stage, the narrative becomes a muddle of hellish high jinks that are oddly overlayed with a girl’s overwhelming grief and her father’s insensitivity to it.

Fortunately, the giant sandworms also make the trip, as does the wildest scene in both movie and musical versions: the dinner party gloriously haunted by the singing voice of Harry Belafonte.

For best results, ignore the plot altogether and simply appreciate the production values that bring even the dead to ridiculous life here. “Beetlejuice” will be possessing the Theatre District through March 26; check sheas.org for tickets.