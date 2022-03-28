Life absurdly imitates melodrama in ICTC's 'Stage Kiss'

In Sarah Ruhl’s play, “Stage Kiss,” two actors named only “He” and “She,” are former lovers who went through a bitter breakup years ago. Now, they unexpectedly find themselves cast as a couple who had gone through a bitter breakup years ago. Tawdry life comically imitates hackneyed art when they fall in love all over again. She decides to abandon her husband and daughter and runs off to live with He in his slovenly apartment.
The vehicle that reunites them is a stale 1930s melodrama about a society woman who, when told she has just one month to live, informs her husband that she wants to see the love of her youth one last time. The man is now a successful sculptor in Sweden. Hubby is a good sport about it.
There are differences between life and fiction, as He is not a world-renowned artist, but kind of a loser. And unlike the unwitting husband of fiction, this lady’s husband knows her all too well.
The cast of the Irish Classical Theatre Company production delves into the silly antics of life, and uproariously antiquated language of 1930s Broadway with gusto. Hokey stage accents and overwrought emotions are rewarded with peals of laughter, as our main characters passionately make one bad decision after another.
Tracie Lane and Guy Balotine are winningly cast as She and He. Balotine, a British-born actor with a litany of stage credits, and Lane, a recent Juilliard graduate (Group 48, for those who follow Juilliard) click into a series of theater clichés, from 1930s high drama to a ridiculous social drama in which a Brooklyn prostitute meets a member of the Irish Republican Army. They know these and other well-worn theatrical tropes too well.
Lane is an uncommonly charismatic actor who plays a character often awkwardly ill at ease with effortless and straightforward clarity. She takes this woman from her overeager and self-conscious audition in the opening scene to the befuddlement of her stunned and unhappy realization that her leading man is a former lover and to the bursts of hostility and passive aggressiveness that soon evolve into unbridled passion. Lane is a formidable actor and her confident arrival on the Buffalo theater scene is a delightful occasion.
After weeks of rehearsal and kiss after kiss, She finds that she is unable to distinguish between her stage kisses with He, and authentic affection. It turns out that He can’t either. To deploy the overly dramatic language of the play, they are ludicrously, overbearingly, desperately in love all over again.
Balotine provides the perfect acting/romantic partner to Lane. He becomes Noel to her Gertie and eagerly joins her as they hilariously ride that crazy pink cloud to the end of the rainbow.
There are echoes of true Noel Coward comedy in this sprawling affair. In plays like “Private Lives,” “Blithe Spirit” and “Design for Living,” the reunion of former lovers was a Coward specialty. But while Coward always imbued these escapades with a sense of driving purpose, Ruhl is depending on heavy doses of inside theatrical humor that she pushes rather hard. On the palpable plus side, however, is Ruhl’s master hand in finding humor within language, and as performed by this skillful cast, under the lavishly indulgent direction of Fortunato Pezzimenti, this is a treat.
Kevin Craig returns to the Buffalo stage as the understudy for the play within the play. Blessed with an adorable stage presence and a gift for comedy, his ardent lunges into a succession of rehearsed staged kisses are hysterical. His every line and gesture are wonderfully funny.
Marisa Caruso, another gifted comic, is marvelous as the Midwestern soon-to-be-dumped schoolteacher girlfriend of He. Caruso creates a sunny down-home confection of June Cleaver meets Gidget, that quickly morphs into passive aggressive Medea. It’s sublime.
Greg Howze plays the eager and dedicated director who has abundant self-confidence but little taste. His devoted seriousness makes his character’s cluelessness all the funnier.
Christine Turturro plays She’s daughter, the inevitable teenager who speaks truth to parent, alternating between withering sting and lovable vulnerability. Like Caruso and Craig, she does equally well, doubling as other characters.
Dashing and charming Rolando Gomez plays both the fictional and real-life husbands, expertly giving the former, over-the-top histrionics, and the latter, deceptive reasonability. This is the character, who, when all is said and done, will claim the titular stage kiss, and it is great fun to travel Ruhl’s meandering road with him to get there. Indeed, this production provides an irresistible romp through a guilty pleasure of a play.
Theater review
3.5 stars (out of 4)
Presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company through April 24. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 3 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. An American Sign Language-interpreted and open-captioned performance is at 7:30 p.m. April 20. Tickets are $20 to $49 at the box office and by calling 853-4282 or emailing boxoffice@irishclassical.com. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination and ID required. Masks must be worn inside the theater building and throughout the performance.