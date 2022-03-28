Life absurdly imitates melodrama in ICTC's 'Stage Kiss'

Tracie Lane and Guy Balotine are winningly cast as She and He. Balotine, a British-born actor with a litany of stage credits, and Lane, a recent Juilliard graduate (Group 48, for those who follow Juilliard) click into a series of theater clichés, from 1930s high drama to a ridiculous social drama in which a Brooklyn prostitute meets a member of the Irish Republican Army. They know these and other well-worn theatrical tropes too well.

Lane is an uncommonly charismatic actor who plays a character often awkwardly ill at ease with effortless and straightforward clarity. She takes this woman from her overeager and self-conscious audition in the opening scene to the befuddlement of her stunned and unhappy realization that her leading man is a former lover and to the bursts of hostility and passive aggressiveness that soon evolve into unbridled passion. Lane is a formidable actor and her confident arrival on the Buffalo theater scene is a delightful occasion.

After weeks of rehearsal and kiss after kiss, She finds that she is unable to distinguish between her stage kisses with He, and authentic affection. It turns out that He can’t either. To deploy the overly dramatic language of the play, they are ludicrously, overbearingly, desperately in love all over again.