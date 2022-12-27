Lewiston Council on the Arts taps Niagara County native as new executive director

The Lewiston Council on the Arts has found a distinguished Niagara County native to serve as its new executive director.

Maria Fortuna Dean, an Eastman School of Music graduate who was born in Niagara Falls, has been a featured singer with opera companies and orchestras in the U.S. and Europe. She also has taught at UCLA, the California Institute of the Arts and Carnegie Mellon University, and was director of opera at Pasadena, Calif., City College.

She will succeed Irene Rykaszewski, who is retiring from the post after 30 years, along with artistic director Eva Nicklas and longtime board members Kathryn Serianni and Tim Henderson.

"I really can’t imagine anyone better than Maria to take LCA into the future," Rykaszewski said. "With her experience and creativity, she will certainly bring fresh perspective and ideas as she continues to build community through the arts, and with her deep roots in Niagara County, the transition will be seamless."

The Lewiston Council on the Arts sponsors a variety of cultural activities throughout the year, including the annual Lewiston Art Festival. For more information about its activities, visit artcouncil.org.