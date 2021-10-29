Leaning in to the human connection of 'The Band’s Visit' with producer Orin Wolf

Obviously, music plays a vital role. In any musical, characters sing when words fall short. In “The Band’s Visit,” the limitations of language compel the music.

“The music goes deep, not out,” Wolf explained. “I knew, from the beginning, that the audience needed to see the instrumental music being played. This is a celebration of Middle Eastern music. When the clarinet starts to play those klezmer riffs, it’s transporting. I hope audiences take the time to enjoy that we have put some of the best instrumentalists of their generation on stage.”

Composer, David Yazbek (who also wrote “Tootsie”), has a Lebanese father. His mother is Italian and Jewish.

“He is a true artist and has built on the music he would have heard growing up,” Wolf said.

While the word “little” is often attached to “The Band’s Visit,” the show is also huge.

“We have beautiful sets, and costumes, and lights, but the show is told as a succession of small moments, and the spectacle is in those small moments," Wolf said. It’s a short show, performed in one act, and we did that deliberately. We wanted people to be able to take in what they were seeing and hearing and feeling.”