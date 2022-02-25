Laughing at Alleyway’s 'Buffalo Quickies'

This year marks the 31st annual installment of “Buffalo Quickies,” a festival of short plays at the Alleyway Theatre. Last year, the Covid edition featured plays presented in downtown storefront windows, with audiences listening to dialogue through cool light-up headphones. This time around, we’re back indoors with a festival that features seven comedies, directed by Chris J. Handley, in an evening that lasts for two and a half hours, with one intermission.

Over the years, the consistent pleasure of all installments of “Buffalo Quickies” has been the ensemble casts that perform them. The Quickie Class of 2022 includes Joey Bucheker, Rachel Dianna Henderson, Kate Olena, Colleen Pine, Matthew Rittler and Michael Starzynski. This able crew of zanies is called upon to perform domestic comedy, parody, character comedy, political comedy, black comedy and blue comedy, with a bit of puppetry, mime, song and amateur magic tossed in.

+4 Alleyway's unique storefront presentation of 'Quickies' deserves an ovation In most cases the performances seemed genuinely enhanced by the extra degree of difficulty that the unique production technique required.

The plays, which are generally overwritten, but with flashes of insight and true rib-tickling, tend to run long. The able ensemble hustles to keep the momentum.