Laughing at Alleyway’s 'Buffalo Quickies'

This year marks the 31st annual installment of “Buffalo Quickies,” a festival of short plays at the Alleyway Theatre. Last year, the Covid edition featured plays presented in downtown storefront windows, with audiences listening to dialogue through cool light-up headphones. This time around, we’re back indoors with a festival that features seven comedies, directed by Chris J. Handley, in an evening that lasts for two and a half hours, with one intermission.
Over the years, the consistent pleasure of all installments of “Buffalo Quickies” has been the ensemble casts that perform them. The Quickie Class of 2022 includes Joey Bucheker, Rachel Dianna Henderson, Kate Olena, Colleen Pine, Matthew Rittler and Michael Starzynski. This able crew of zanies is called upon to perform domestic comedy, parody, character comedy, political comedy, black comedy and blue comedy, with a bit of puppetry, mime, song and amateur magic tossed in.
In most cases the performances seemed genuinely enhanced by the extra degree of difficulty that the unique production technique required.
The plays, which are generally overwritten, but with flashes of insight and true rib-tickling, tend to run long. The able ensemble hustles to keep the momentum.
We get off to a delightfully lowbrow start with locally themed “Buffalo Porn,” by Jeff Klein. We know where this is going from the moment Rittler and Pine utter their first flat upstate vowel sounds. While it takes a bit too long to get there, the story eventually evolves into some fun language play, in a clash of contrasting accents. Olena matches the humor of the voiceover actors from “Ton-a-WAAN-da” as the Canadian supervisor with exaggerated “SOAR-ee” and “oot ‘n a boot” pronunciations, who has to inform these actors that audiences can’t understand what they’re saying.
The audience responded enthusiastically to “The Commune of Mutual Aid and Education for the People Hosted by Angela Davis with Special Guest J. Edgar Hoover.” This is a fictional children’s television show, hosted by Angela Davis, played by Rachel Diana Henderson, who interacts with puppets of J. Edgar Hoover and Richard Nixon, designed by Adam Kreutinger. This sketch about the abuse of power and social injustice reminds us that we don’t seem to learn much from history.
“Never Let Go,” by Raven Petretti-Stamper, is a variation on the “two unlikely people trapped in an elevator scenario.” This time it’s People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive,” played by Rittler, with B-Movie actress Willow, played by Pine. This is a quick exploration of superficial love and what it means to be a true hero.
“The Great Stravinsky,” by Sharai Bohannon, takes us to the birthday party of an 11-year-old wannabe magician, played by Starzynski. The only guests are the girl on whom he has a crush, played by Olena, and his 6-year-old brother, played by Bucheker.
We return from intermission to “Bumper to Bumper,” by Michael Hagins, a sprawling sketch about the interactions between people occupying adjacent cars in a traffic jam. This reminded me of the famed traffic jam sequence from Jean-Luc Godard’s 1967 film “Weekend,” in which we pan along the length of a traffic jam in a single shot for nearly ten minutes. Here, the entire cast is deployed to play the passengers in three cars, in which private problems overlap into open fighting, followed by amateur counseling from a teenager.
Next up is “Chicken is Condemned to be Free,” by Jesse Jae Hoon, in which two proverbial chickens with their heads cut off are made literal by actors Olena and Starzynski, and costume designer Todd Warfield. As the title suggests, in their frantic last minutes of life, two headless chickens wax philosophical, and evoke Jean Paul Sartre.
Finally, this year’s big draw is the Buffalo-centered musical “Seventeen: the (Unofficial) Josh Allen Musical,” about high school-aged gamers, one of whom yearns to play an online game with Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen. The lyrics and tunes by Philip Farugia and Amy Jakiel are charming, and the show gives a welcome perk up at the end of a long evening. The title refers both to the football star’s number and to adolescent ambitions. This is kind of a contemporary equivalent to Janis Ian’s description of “those whose names were never called when choosing sides for basketball” at seventeen.
Scenic and lighting design by Emma Schimminger and excellent sound design by Jake Nowak augment the evening.
While the short play format has taken on strength in other parts of the nation, Alleyway seems committed to its evening of idle caprices, casually cast off and imbued with Hallmark sentimentality. At times, I thought, “Why are we hearing this story?” but that distracting thought would then be interrupted by laughter. That’s the tradeoff.
Theater review
“Buffalo Quickies”
3 stars (out of 4)
Presented at Alleyway Theatre through March 29 at Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are $32 to $40 (boxoffice@alleyway.com or call 852-2600, Ext. 0). The play is 2 hours and 30 minutes with intermission. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination and ID required. Masks must be worn while inside the theater building and throughout the performance.