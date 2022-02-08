Lancaster Opera House presents a delightful 'Nunsensations'

I’ve been inside a casino precisely once. I spent approximately 4 minutes on the gaming floor, the time it took to walk from the front door to the tiny theater where there was some cheesy Broadway revue, the kind that’s often playing in casinos or on cruise ships.
I don’t remember much from the show, other than at some point I began counting the number of costume changes made by the four-person cast. Who knew that simple sequins could be arranged into so many different combinations? I remember even less from the casino itself, but I do recall being momentarily entranced by the elegant whirligig of the roulette table and the inviting flash of the slots.
I’m not a gambling man, but I’d bet good money that anyone who finds themselves at the Lancaster Opera House would be delighted, at least for a brief spell, by the current production of “Nunsensations: The Nunsense Vegas Revue,” directed by LOH Artistic Director David Bondrow.
“Nunsensations” is a bit like that show all those years ago, except with far less sequins. (The cast – five nuns strong – retain their habits for the entire one-act show, briefly adorning some accent pieces to spice things up.)
Those familiar with playwright David Goggin’s Nunsense-universe – which includes the original 1985 musical, six sequels and three spinoffs – will know what to expect: A mostly wholesome lampooning of traditional Catholic mores, the kind of old-school comedy that delights in goofy fish-out-of-water situations and the mild innuendo-laden jokes you might hear in a grammar school locker room.
In the original “Nunsense,” the sisters of Mount St. Helens in Hoboken, N.J., were forced to perform to raise funds to bury their fellow nuns who died after eating some spoiled soup. In this sequel, the sisters continue to chase their show-biz dreams after gangster Angelo Contralto bets them $10,000 they won’t go through with a Vegas show. The sisters take him up on the offer, and mount the revue at the Pump Room atop the Mystique Motor Lodge. As Sister Mary Hubert (Demiya Browning) puts it: “Forgive me Father, for I have sinned. In Sin City.”
Goggin delights in these sort of vintage laughs throughout, and the show is at its best when leaning into that type of wordplay in dialogue and lyrics. In an early number Sister Mary Regina (Mary Bellanti) sings “Luck is a risky word to rhyme, a slip of the tongue and you do some time.” Later, when promoting a local drive-thru confessional called “The Toot and Tell,” the sisters recite the company’s motto: “If you’re driven here, you’re forgiven here.”
The music is simple and sturdy, though don’t expect to be humming any of the showtunes once you’ve left the theater. To quote the title of a song from Sister Amnesia (Emily Yancey), “A Little Goes a Long Way.” But I liked the tiny references to classic Broadway, like Sister Regina’s “dream ballet,” which name drops Gypsy Rose Lee, and the song “Double or Nothin,” which lovingly evokes Sondheim’s “Side by Side'' from “Company.” And I got a kick out of Sister Leo’s (Katy Miner) recitation of Broadway dance styles in her number “From Vaudeville to Vegas.”
David Dwyer’s set deserves special mention: The sisters sing and dance across a monstrous roulette table and stacks of giant poker chips. I especially liked my view from the Opera House’s comfy balcony where I could see it all, even the crowd below me who laughed riotously from start to finish. Good thing, too, because in the dead of winter, a hearty dose of humor is enough to make a cold night heavenly.
Theater Review
“Nunsensations: The Nunsense Vegas Revue”
3 stars (out of 4)
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday through Feb. 13 at Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster. For tickets, call 683-1776 or visit lancasteropera.org. Proof of vaccination and identification are required. Masks must be worn.