Lancaster Opera House presents a delightful 'Nunsensations'

Those familiar with playwright David Goggin’s Nunsense-universe – which includes the original 1985 musical, six sequels and three spinoffs – will know what to expect: A mostly wholesome lampooning of traditional Catholic mores, the kind of old-school comedy that delights in goofy fish-out-of-water situations and the mild innuendo-laden jokes you might hear in a grammar school locker room.

In the original “Nunsense,” the sisters of Mount St. Helens in Hoboken, N.J., were forced to perform to raise funds to bury their fellow nuns who died after eating some spoiled soup. In this sequel, the sisters continue to chase their show-biz dreams after gangster Angelo Contralto bets them $10,000 they won’t go through with a Vegas show. The sisters take him up on the offer, and mount the revue at the Pump Room atop the Mystique Motor Lodge. As Sister Mary Hubert (Demiya Browning) puts it: “Forgive me Father, for I have sinned. In Sin City.”