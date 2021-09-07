Lancaster Opera House: A season of returning favorites from 'Rocky Horror' to Dudzick

The Lancaster Opera House may have lost “The Music Man” for 2021-22, but it has gained in its place the delightful Dr. Frank-N-Furter and the incomparable Tom Dudzick. Well, one of Tom Dudzick’s wonderful comedies, anyway.

Otherwise, the new theater season in the gracious venue in downtown Lancaster will look much like the season originally planned before the pandemic. Artistic and Executive Director David Bondrow couldn’t be happier.

“It’s been a wild couple of weeks, but most people (actors) have remained available,” Bondrow said. “I’ve been very lucky.”

The energy could be electrifying when LOH opens Oct. 1 with “The Rocky Horror Show” (no “Picture,” please). The stage production has been a hit for the opera house in years past, and Bondrow has high hopes for this edition.

“People love it. It’s one of the shows that could easily become a tradition,” he said. “The Village of Lancaster is excited. On the second weekend, there will be a fall festival and a haunted house. People can go there before the show.”

Noting that fans of the “Rocky Horror” movie appreciate its campy send-up of old-fashioned horror movies, Bondrow said the enduring appeal goes deeper.