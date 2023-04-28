For those of us raised on Mad magazine movie spoofs, or who remember when Carol Burnett would take on film classics with unrepentant irreverence, there is no pleasure guiltier or finer than a first-rate movie parody. With “Disaster!,” a marvelous comic riff on “Earthquake” and “The Poseidon Adventure” with a touch of “Jaws” splashed in, still playing at MusicalFare, Alleyway Theatre has added its own original concoction to the mix.

Meet “Kragtar! The American Monster Musical” by Kyle Wilson and Sam French. This is sort of “Godzilla” meets the “Da Vinci Code.” A giant reptilian monster has been on a rampage, destroying Whole Foods grocery stores. Only Harry Fine and Harvey Finkler, two gay scientists who have done unique research into “Kragtar,” a monster prophesied to destroy civilization, have the skills needed to save the world. The complication is that Harry and Harvey are former boyfriends, and since their breakup, Harvey has married a woman and embraced fundamentalist Christianity.

The show is irreverent and fabulous, as wily as Monty Python and as delightfully tasteless as “The National Lampoon.” French and Wilson turn bad taste into high art, and deep emotions into unbridled laughter.

The terrific score, by Wilson, has heavy echoes of Billy Joel, with healthy doses of “Wicked” and even Roy Orbison tossed in to keep us laughing. I definitely caught snatches of “A Chorus Line” and “Rodgers & Hammerstein,” too. It’s clever and lively and wonderful, and brought to life by Kevin Leary’s sly choreography and James Welch’s expert musical direction. The snappy and oh-so-self-aware book pulls it all together.

Anthony Lazzaro and Justin Gaskill are splendid, giving hilariously earnest performances as Harry and Harvey. Amy Jakiel should probably be arrested for grand theft musical, considering her outrageous no-holds-barred performance as Harvey’s controlling wife, Beatrice Eden Finkler. Amanda Funicello is marvelous as Harry’s devoted teaching assistant, Trisch.

Indeed, the entire cast, under the skillful and whimsical direction of Chris J. Handley, is sensational. Imagine a particularly good “Saturday Night Live” cast, each person talented, vivid and individual. Now imagine them in a divinely daft musical. That’s what we’ve got here. Emily Bassett, Sarah Blewett, Jeremy Kreuzer, Nicholas Lama, Jetaun Louie and Matthew Rittler, all of whom have carried shows on their own, here play numerous supporting characters, serve as the chorus, and even move scenery. They’re all amazing and the show is, without question, worthy of New York.

Info: "Kragtar!" continues through May 13 at Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley. For more info and tickets, visit alleyway.com.