The MusicalFare Theatre production of “Kinky Boots” now at Shea’s 710 Theatre fills that expansive stage with music, love and pure joy. This is the tale of a drag queen who saves a regional British shoe factory and all its employees from bankruptcy by guiding them away from sensible shoes and outdated values and into the world of kinky boots, acceptance of others, and ultimately, world peace.

This is a smart production, directed and choreographed by Michael Oliver-Walline. The dancing is fabulous, with particular focus on an irrepressible chorus of drag queens, dubbed the “Angels.” Music Director Alan Paglia delivers Cyndi Lauper’s superior songs in thrilling style. And yes, this is pop icon Cyndi Lauper, whose remarkable score for this show earned her a permanent place on my list of 10 famous people I would most like to invite to dinner.

Dyan Burlingame’s set is terrific, evoking multiple locations seamlessly without the techno wizardry of its Broadway predecessor.

Lorenzo Shawn Parnell delivers a powerful and moving performance as worldly and wise, but ultimately vulnerable drag queen Lola. He sings forcefully and compellingly as he creates a portrait of this woman and her inner man, Simon.

Steve Copps gives a wonderfully nuanced performance as self-unaware Charlie, who inherits the shoe factory and finds himself propelled on a journey of self-discovery that he never intended to take.

Bethany Burrows provides comedy and soulfulness as Lauren, the feisty factory worker who becomes the unexpected love interest.

Vivid character work from Charmagne Chi as Pat, Lily Jones as Trish, Dave Spychalski as Don, and Doug Weyand as George, contributes to the world of the Price and Sons shoe manufacturing company. John Fredo and Vincenzo L. McNeill are compelling as contrasting fathers, Mr. Price and Simon Sr.

Costumes by Kari Drozd are effective, as are wigs and makeup by Susan Drozd. Costume, wig and makeup design by Vanna Deux for the drag performers are knock-out sensational for the “Angels,” but oddly unflattering for Lola.

“Kinky Boots” first opened on Broadway in 2013, where it remained for the next six years. Its message of tolerance, understanding and community has even more urgency today.

Info: Continues through May 21 at Shea's 710 Theatre. Visit musicalfare.com.