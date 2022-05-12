Kavinoky delivers a stunning look at addiction, recovery in 'People, Places & Things'

Kavinoky Theatre did the right thing scheduling “People, Places & Things” in May. At least now, when the performance is over, people can exit into the welcoming arms of a warm spring night. Being able to breathe again feels somehow therapeutic.

Playwright Duncan Macmillan created a scorching story of one woman’s battle with addiction and recovery, and Aleks Malejs and the rest of the cast present it with jolting authenticity. No one is taking the easy way out here – not the writer, who dodges all attempts at simple answers; not the characters, who question everything about everyone; and not the audience, which must accept early on that “predictability” is off the table in this show.

Malejs is extraordinary as Emma, an actor in the throes of addictive collapse. A disastrous onstage breakdown sends her into rehab, where most of the story takes place. Emma is not a burnout and, at this point, she doesn’t see herself as desperate. She seems to view recovery as a pragmatic decision, a necessary step for her to be able to be hired again.

Outwardly, Emma is cooperative, admitting to a rehab aide, “I know that the next time I drink or use it will be the end. I’ll be dead.”

In reality, or in what Emma believes is “reality,” she’s too smart for any 12-step program. Surrendering to a “higher power” is just not in her playbook. In Emma’s first encounter with a therapist, Malejs is scary-good as the smart-aleck addict who has an answer for everything and a solution for nothing.

She meets her match with the formidable Maureen Anne Porter, in a triple role as doctor, therapist and, at the end, as Emma’s Mum. As a therapist who is 20-years sober, she radiates confidence in the process, firmly but not cruelly deflecting Emma’s protests. The faceoff between the two is reminiscent of bull and matador, although it is hard to tell which is which.

Despite Emma’s condescension, though, the therapist hangs on to the higher ground, stripping Emma of her exceptionalism, noting that all addicts are the same in their calculating deceptions.

“They can’t stop their ‘big brains’ from thinking, thinking, thinking … ," she says, while never understanding that they are “powerless over nouns.” For it is nouns that trigger their cravings: “People, places and things.”

Once Emma reluctantly begins group therapy, the narrative begins its deep dive into the lying, avoidance, pain and self-deception that sustain addiction. Ben Michael Moran plays the most sympathetic character in the show, Foster, an aide who is seven-years sober and tries to offer advice and comfort.

Christopher Giulmet as Mark is Foster’s opposite. He calls out Emma on her lies while also wanting to be her confidant. Filling the remaining roles of partygoers and rehab patients are Gabriella Jean McKinley, Diane di Bernardo, Afrim Gjonbalaj, Michele Roberts and Dylan Zalikowski. Gregory Gjurich is a patient who goes over the edge before returning as Emma’s dad.

With a running time of more than 2½ hours, including the intermission, there are lots of powerful moments in the show, but two scenes stand out. In the lengthy first act, the audience shares a hallucinatory journey with Emma that includes a stage full of Emmas acting out her suffering.

While that scene is stunningly effective, nothing illustrates the true cost and pain of addiction like the Act II scene when Emma goes home to her parents. The unflinching honesty of all three characters is a gut punch, and with it Macmillan says more about the struggle than in everything that comes before.

Director Kate Mallinson has delivered a stunning, adults-only show in “People, Places & Things.” The people at the Kavinoky recognize that this is not a “family friendly” show for all audiences. Instead, it is providing special programming for those with whom it will resonate. On May 19, there will be a panel discussion after the show on substance use disorder. Cast members, people with addiction experience and recovery professionals from Save the Michaels of the World and other groups will take part. On that night, alcohol will not be sold.

Theater review

“People, Places & Things”

4 stars (out of 4 stars)

Powerful, provocative drama of a woman’s embrace of addiction and her struggles with recovery. Presented by the Kavinoky Theatre on the D’Youville University campus, 320 Porter Ave. Remaining performances are scheduled for 2 and 7 p.m. May 15, 7:30 p.m. May 18, 7:30 p.m. May 19-20, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. May 21 and 2 p.m. May 22. Tickets are $40-$45. Visit kavinokytheatre.com for updated performance information, Covid-19 restrictions and tickets.

