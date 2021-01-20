K Art gallery honors the artistic voices of contemporary Native artists

Though modest in scale, the exhibit at K Art is broad in its representation of artistic visions and techniques. Each of the nationally recognized artists brings a distinctive voice to their work.

Visitors are greeted by one of the show’s most impressive pieces: One of Gina Adams’ “Broken Treaty Quilts” hangs in the front window of 808 Main. Gallery art director Brooke Leboeuf placed the artwork so viewers can see and read both sides of the carefully stitched bedding.

For several years now, Adams has been using antique quilts as a backdrop for making sharp political statements about the unfair government treatment of native people. The quilts are appliquéd with the text from treaties that the United States made with Native American tribes. The treaties were almost universally unfair, illegal or simply broken.

In a 2017 interview with Indian Country News, Adams, who has both Ojibwe and white ancestors, said she chose quilts as her medium as a way to “weave that overarching sadness into a source of tremendous comfort.”

She continued, “This is my truth; I sew the words, powerful speech, for my people, for my family, and for myself. It is an act of giving back the misuse and abuse of power.”