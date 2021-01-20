K Art gallery honors the artistic voices of contemporary Native artists

How easy it would be to tuck Buffalo’s new K Art gallery into a convenient stereotype, to imagine – without visiting – what it would be displaying on its freshly painted walls.
And how easy it would be to be wrong.
David Kimelberg is renovating a building for his law firm, a coworking setup for up to 35 people and a Native American-owned commercial art gallery.
K Art, housed in a beautifully renovated brick office building at 808 Main St. in downtown Buffalo, promotes itself as “the nation’s first and only Native-Owned and Focused Art Gallery.” While the fluidity of the art world makes that exclusivity difficult to verify, K Art is definitely Buffalo’s first-and-only art gallery completely dedicated to presenting works by contemporary Native American artists.
Again, this is Buffalo, N.Y.
Not Buffalo, Wyo. or Buffalo, Texas or Oklahoma, Montana, Missouri or North Dakota.
And, also again, these are contemporary Native American artists.
So: Toss away those images of faux trading post souvenirs. The 11 artists represented in K Art’s opening exhibition, “More Than a Trace,” represent the living, breathing soul of modern Native American culture.
This culture is post-Western expansion, post-forced assimilation, post-Little Big Horn and Wounded Knee and everything else. Native American artists are reasserting that what remains, in the here and now, is far "More Than a Trace."
Though modest in scale, the exhibit at K Art is broad in its representation of artistic visions and techniques. Each of the nationally recognized artists brings a distinctive voice to their work.
Visitors are greeted by one of the show’s most impressive pieces: One of Gina Adams’ “Broken Treaty Quilts” hangs in the front window of 808 Main. Gallery art director Brooke Leboeuf placed the artwork so viewers can see and read both sides of the carefully stitched bedding.
For several years now, Adams has been using antique quilts as a backdrop for making sharp political statements about the unfair government treatment of native people. The quilts are appliquéd with the text from treaties that the United States made with Native American tribes. The treaties were almost universally unfair, illegal or simply broken.
In a 2017 interview with Indian Country News, Adams, who has both Ojibwe and white ancestors, said she chose quilts as her medium as a way to “weave that overarching sadness into a source of tremendous comfort.”
She continued, “This is my truth; I sew the words, powerful speech, for my people, for my family, and for myself. It is an act of giving back the misuse and abuse of power.”
Fittingly, the quilt at K Art is based on the government treaty with the Seneca Nation, which has territory in Western New York and claims Dave Kimelberg among its members. Kimelberg, a venture capital attorney and former CEO of Seneca Holdings, is founder and owner of K Art. Offices for Kimelberg Law are on the third floor of the same building.
Kimelberg, whose family is in the Bear Clan, says his interest in works by contemporary Native artists also made him aware of the general lack of exposure many of them had.
“Most places that sold Native art, they were more artsy-craftsy kinds of things,” Kimelberg said.
Noticing the void, he decided he wanted to fill it, but, he added, “a stand-alone gallery specializing in Native art, that’s not a viable stand-alone option at this point.”
That means that, once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, visitors to K Art will also find themselves in K Haus, a co-working space with desks in the floor space of the first-floor main gallery and mini-offices along the art-lined hallways of the second floor.
For now, art lovers can see the works by making an appointment online through Book a Tour. They also can be found on the K Art page at artsy.net.
While Adams’ quilt dominates the window space, the rest of the gallery is elegantly laid out to respect the scale of the other individual works.
There are pieces by locally based artists, including Jay Carrier, a member of the Tuscarora Wolf Clan with Onondaga roots, who is a longtime resident of Niagara Falls. In addition to his painting, Carrier embraces the use of found objects and cast-offs, putting them to new use in symbol-filled collages. Look for the wolves hidden within his sensual work “Where We Come From” in the show.
G. Peter Jemison of the Seneca Nation’s Heron Clan has built a national reputation for his art, his advocacy and his role in preserving and sharing the history of the region’s first inhabitants, particularly through the Ganadogan State Historic Site in Victor. Not content with a single form of expression of subject, Jemison’s works at K Art include a collage about an ancient peacemaker and paintings made by directing his gaze to the earth, where he finds beauty in the shadows cast before him.
Lewis deSoto is Cahuilla and lives in Napa, Calif., where he is a photography professor at San Francisco State University. The broad photographic landscapes on display at K Art resemble the large-format images of Ansel Adams, but that isn’t deSoto’s style. A better comparison would be the Curiosity Rover, because deSoto finds his beauty is in the details, captured by piecing together a multitude of smaller images taken over several minutes – the same way Earth saw the landscapes sent from Mars.
Meryl McMaster of Ottawa, Canada, who is Plains Cree and Canadian, is also a photographer, but with a more intimate template. She has turned her father into her palette, whitewashing his face to project images of wildlife upon his visage for an effect that is beautiful, dramatic and slightly disturbing.
Stoic sculptures by Peter B. Jones start with humble clay. An Onondaga, Beaver Clan, Jones lives in the Seneca’s Allegany territory. Of all the pieces in the exhibit, his figures most closely resemble traditional artwork.
On the other extreme, the emotional paintings by Brad Kahlhamer of New York City have a graffiti-style influence. Kahlhamer was born to Native parents before being adopted by a German American family, and his work is decidedly urban in tone.
Unlike the pieces that contain hidden symbolism and images-within-images, the spare drawings of Luzene Hill compose a wordless story that plays out across 11 panels arranged like a fold-out children’s book. The style belies the narrative of trauma written into the black-and-white figures, tellingly accented with blotches of red. Hill lives in Atlanta and is an Eastern Cherokee. Leboeuf said we will be seeing more of her work in a future show.
Across the room from Hill’s sketches, five vividly patterned geometric prints blast across the wall. At first glance, the colorful abstracts, by New York-based Jeffrey Gibson, a Mississippi Choctaw and Cherokee, suggest a modern take on what were known as Indian blankets. As the mind begins to unpack the paintings, the words begin to emerge: “The Future Is Present,” “Know Your Magick Baby,” and others. Look long enough and the quotes begin to float above the patterned backgrounds.
Duane Slick’s black and white silhouettes, on the other hand, speak more quietly, with roots in folkore and opera. Slick, whose parents were Meskwaki and Ho Chunk, says in a video produced for K Art that his pieces were inspired by oral tradition of the coyote trickster and by a video he saw of the opera “Einstein on the Beach” by composer Phillip Glass.
Marie Watt also found meaning for her Skywalker/Skyscraper art in a roundabout way. She is a member of the Seneca Nation and lives in Portland, Ore., but was overwhelmed by seeing the Manhattan skyscrapers built, in large part, by native American steelworkers.
Since “More Than a Trace” had to put off a larger public opening because of Covid-19 restrictions, Leboeuf said K Art may try to have a closing reception, or even extend the show beyond its scheduled March closing.
Until then, as with many other local galleries, visits must be planned and scheduled. Those who would like Leboeuf to accompany them can reach her by email at contact@thek.art.
The venue is easy to find, sitting in a sweet spot of the Buffalo renaissance. Its Main Street location is a nexus where the corners of Allentown, the Medical Campus and Buffalo’s Theater District meet. Plus, St. Louis Catholic Church, a soaring example of Gothic revival architecture, is right next door – just look for the spire. K Art is to the church’s north.