Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, was first federally recognized in 2021, though the Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo has been bringing the community together for nearly half a century.

Juneteenth Festival Inc. is hosting an array of free events throughout June, all of which are featured on its website. It welcomes support, whether in the form of volunteers, sponsors or donating to its Buy a Brick Fund to help repair the Juneteenth Headquarters.

“Buffalo, New York is one of the longest running and second largest Juneteenth festivals in the country, and we are just so grateful and we stand on the shoulders of those that came before us,” said Carrone Crump, the festival coordinator for the Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo. “We just want to create a festival that’s empowering and that’s informative, especially for people of color, but everybody’s welcomed at Juneteenth.”

Here is a look at some of the events organized by the Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo and other Juneteenth celebrations and workshops throughout Western New York this week.

5 to 7 p.m. June 15 in the Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

The Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo will host a night of poetic and acoustic African music in the new Ralph C. Wilson Town Square of the renovated museum.

Arts Festival

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 17 at Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.

Rain or shine, head to the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center Campus to commemorate Juneteenth and celebrate with live music, DJs, artists, vendors, barbecue, dancing and family fun. General admission tickets are free and can be downloaded online where vendor spaces can be purchased for $30 (eventbrite.com).

Juneteenth Parade

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

and Festival 2023

June 17-18 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Fillmore Avenue and Best Street.

This is the 48th consecutive festival commemorating Juneteenth in Buffalo, and a place for Buffalo’s Black community to come together and feel a sense of shared ancestry, joy and struggle. The festival begins with the annual Juneteenth Parade at 10:45 a.m. June 17, starting at the Juneteenth of Buffalo Headquarters (1517 Genesee St.) and heading toward MLK Park. After the parade, celebrations continue throughout the weekend at MLK Park, featuring live entertainment on three stages, food and art vendors and children’s activities.

2023 Niagara

Juneteenth Celebration

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 19 at Niagara Falls City Hall, 745 Main St.

For those in the Niagara Falls region, the Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo is holding another Juneteenth Festival at Legends Park. Beginning with a commemorative flag-raising at City Hall and followed by a parade on Main Street toward Legends Park where the rest of the festival is held, the celebration features complimentary food and drinks, vendors, a boys and girls basketball tournament, live entertainment and socializing.

6:30 to 10 p.m. June 19 by the Niagara River in Broderick Park.

Join Slow Roll Buffalo for a 10-mile round-trip bike ride with stops at the Freedom Wall and Nash House Museum, two locations on the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor. After the ride, at around 8 p.m., participants will reconvene at Broderick Park for food, drink, music and community.

“On Juneteenth,” Progressive Bookclub 716 with Burning Books

7 p.m. June 20 at Burning Books, 420 Connecticut St.

Head to Burning Books to participate or listen in on a discussion on Annette Gordon-Reed’s book “On Juneteenth” with speaker historian Dr. Carole Emberton. “On Juneteenth” is a definitive text on Juneteenth’s context and importance to American history, told by a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian.