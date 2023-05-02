Local theater’s inadvertent Neil Simon play festival continues this month at Jewish Repertory Theatre with a spunky revival of the retro romantic comedy “Barefoot in the Park.”

Sandwiched between Simon’s “Their Playing Our Song” at Lancaster Opera House (through May 7) and his “Come Blow Your Horn” at Desiderio’s (opening May 11), “Barefoot” concludes JRT’s 20th anniversary look-back season with fun and flair.

A contemporary comedy when it was written, “Barefoot” is now a period piece, set in a time when wives stayed home, phones had cords, and apartments in New York City could be had for $125 a month. It maintains a fresh mid-century vibe thanks to cute costumes by Kari Drozd and the suitable set and props by Chris Cavanagh and David Wysocki.

The story of love found and lost and found again is eternal.

The play opens as Corrie and Paul, fresh from their honeymoon at the Plaza Hotel, are moving into a tiny flat, where the bed goes in the closet and the bathroom has no tub. There’s no place to hang clothes or, as this point, even to sit down.

Renee Landrigan and Zak Ward are adorable as the newlyweds, who are as different as night and day. She’s artistic, quirky and a free spirit. He’s a freshly minted lawyer who isn’t comfortable without his tie. As opposites, they are undeniably attractive and funny/sweet.

The comedy widens with the appearance of Corrie’s mother, whose breathless arrival makes us truly feel like we’re in an unheated fifth-floor walk-up, not counting the stoop. Christina Rausa makes an entrance you won’t forget; you may even be tempted to call for paramedics.

On the other hand, Victor, the flamboyant neighbor from the attic, is used to the climb, evidenced by the panache with which David Lundy glides in. A relentless lothario, Victor can’t help flirting, but Lundy does it with enough of a wink to keep him likable.

He’s so likable that Corrie schemes to match him up with her mom, setting the groundwork for what will go on to be the world’s worst dining adventure. Nothing goes right, with gastronomic upsets (as Paul says, “You don’t just pick up a fork and stick it into a brown salad”), emotional conflicts and a collision of marital ids and egos that lead to a sudden storm of ridiculous recriminations, tears and threats.

But all storms eventually pass, as Simon smoothly lands us back in the world of happily ever after.

Info: “Barefoot in the Park,” directed by Brian Cavanagh, continues at JRT through May 21. For tickets ($15-$48), go to jccbuffalo.org.