Jon Lehrer Dance to perform new works throughout Burchfield Penney galleries

When Jon Lehrer left behind LehrerDance, the dance troupe he started in Buffalo in 2007, to form Jon Lehrer Dance Company in 2018 in his native New York City, he did not completely leave behind his adopted home of Buffalo. Since then, Lehrer and company have been back annually at Artpark. Now, for the first time since 2017, they will return to the Burchfield Penney Art Center for performances on Oct. 20 and 21.

Fans of the eight-member company will be treated to a site-specific program that includes four Buffalo premieres, all choreographed by Lehrer. The thought is, Lehrer said, that the dancers will perform in various museum galleries while the audience stays put – a sort of reverse in-the-round where the dancing happens around the audience. At least that is the hope.

“I don’t want to sit the audience down and have them watch like they would at a theater,” Lehrer said. “I think this space is too special, and we can have fun utilizing its galleries.”

Whether the logistics can be worked out to make that viewing configuration happen remains to be seen. Regardless, those in attendance can expect to experience plenty of the creative dynamism that they have seen from Lehrer and company for the past 15 years.

Lehrer said to perform some of the works in the Burchfield Penney’s gallery spaces, they may need to be reconfigured. One such piece will be 2021’s “Sum of Us,” danced to music by composer Carl Orff. The 11-minute work with the theme of creating something greater by working together may have its individual sections broken out into different gallery spaces, giving viewers a unique perspective on the piece.

Also, on the program will be “Stand,” a solo for newly named company Associate Director Cristiana Cavallo, performed to singer/songwriter Regina Spektor’s tune “Après moi,” and 2022’s “Through The Storm.” The work joins the bevy of others recently created in the dance world that were inspired by the global pandemic. Lehrer’s interpretation, however, avoids common themes of isolation and viral doom, instead likening the pandemic to the cycle of a raging storm.

The company’s newest work, “La Follia,” premiered in September during a tour in Florida. It has the distinction of being the first of Lehrer’s creations titled after its music, and is the first work Lehrer has set to music by his favorite composer.

“This piece is a passion project of mine,” Lehrer said. “I have never choreographed a work to Antonio Vivaldi’s music. I listen to it for pleasure, and up until now, I didn’t want to take it into my art because I wanted to keep it for myself.”

However, circumstances intervened in 2019 when the company was asked to perform to a small section of Lehrer’s favorite Vivaldi composition “La Follia.” That small section became the seed for the now fully-realized 11-minute dance work.

“All I tried to do in the work is tap into the utter madness of the music, but in a regal fashion,” he said.

Mixing dance and visual art, the Jon Lehrer Dance Company’s performances at Burchfield Penney Art Center will once again provide an out-of-the-ordinary showcase that area dancegoers will want to experience.

PREVIEW

Jon Lehrer Dance Company

8 p.m. Oct. 20-21 at the Burchfield Penney Art Center, 1300 Elmwood Ave. Tickets are $25 general, $15 members, $10 students with ID (burchfieldpenney.org or call (716) 878-6011).