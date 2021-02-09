Jewish Repertory Theatre brings Alice Eve Cohen's memoir to life in staged reading

Alice Eve Cohen has an almost magical touch in the way she introduces her audience to a character (a character much like herself). Just as they’re nodding a little bit in recognition, like, “Ahh, we know where this is going,” she is suddenly heading off through unexplored emotional territory full of fresh questions, surprising revelations and sometimes uncomfortable insights before arriving – ta da! – back at a place that is a lot like where everything started, only much better.

It really is quite elegant how Cohen does it, and she does it again in “The Year My Mother Came Back,” now being presenting online in a staged reading by Jewish Repertory Theatre of Western New York.

Josie DiVincenzo gives a master course in life's ongoing lessons at JRT When she was in her mid-40s, Alice Eve Cohen had her life turned upside-down by an unexpected pregnancy, a condition that was compounded by a supreme level of incompetence on the part of the medical profession that put both her and her baby in danger. Once the dust settled and her physical and personal conditions got back on track

The style of the piece is much like that of Cohen’s one-woman show “What I Thought I Knew,” presented by JRT just a year ago, when people could go into theaters to watch live actors perform. Josie DiVincenzo, who gave a stellar performance in that show, is the director of this new piece, which features Jennifer Stafford as Alice and Tina Rausa as her mother, who, at the time of the opening scene, has been dead for more than 30 years.