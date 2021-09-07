Jewish Repertory Theatre: A trio of shows welcomes return of live shows

“It's an interesting play, because it really does depend on the central character, on whoever is playing Rosalind Franklin,” Elkin said. “Kristen Tripp-Kelley is going to take on the role, and she's a wonderful actress, and we have a very strong male cast around her.”

“Photograph 51,” which opens Oct. 21, will be directed by Katie Mallinson, who previously worked with JRT as a designer. Elkin said it was important for the company to hire a female director for Ziegler’s play – which deals with the struggles women face in the male-dominated world of scientific research – and that Mallinson was “very eager” to help bring the production to life.

The other two shows in the season, “The Treasurer” by Max Posner and “Modern Orthodox” by Daniel Goldfarb, will be directed by Elkin.

And Elkin is optimistic that both in-person and online theater can exist at the same time; after the positive response from audience members, Elkin and his staff are exploring ways to bring the virtual experience back.