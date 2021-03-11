Jeff Miers: How we survived a year without ‘the magic’, and what’s next

And like many others, I went underground, into full lock-down mode with my family.

As the crowd business moved to embrace a virtual model, there seemed to be a general understanding that we all needed to hunker down and ride this crisis out to allow the reopening of the economy in a safe and smart manner.

Aside from my family, music – experienced as a fan, a critic and a performer – has been the single most significant factor in my life’s journey. It’s the window through which I view the world.

But as much as I was missing live music by the middle of last summer, I was missing other things more.

Seeing my elderly parents without fear of them becoming infected as a result. Having friends over. Not collapsing into a panic state when my son developed cold symptoms after picking up take-out food. Sleeping through the night. Being able to turn on the news without watching the death toll rise, knowing that so many were suffering irreparable losses.

It seemed an act of extreme selfishness to list a lack of live music above any of these things.

