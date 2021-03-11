Jeff Miers: How we survived a year without ‘the magic’, and what’s next

I felt a bit uneasy as I loaded my musical gear and turntable into the Sportsmen's Tavern on March 9, 2020, in preparation for Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour, the monthly live music and discussion series we had been running at the venue for two years.
My partner in the venture, DJ and longtime music scenester Anita West, expressed a similar state of mind. There were rumblings of a severe health crisis on the horizon. But we were both intent on doing the job. This was going to be a full house and we were celebrating one of the greatest albums in 20th century popular music – Bob Marley’s timeless “Exodus,” its theme of a persecuted populace seeking a new spiritual home feeling quite relevant.
The show went well. It seemed that there was magic in the air, and our worries were forgotten. I had no way of knowing, as the last chord of “Exodus” resonated from the stage and slowly decayed, that this would be the last time I’d experience that magic for a year.
Within days, everything had largely shut down. By March 12, movie theaters and live theater companies had either closed or were beginning the process. Music clubs were doing the same. Within weeks, the on-the-horizon summer concert season was looking like significantly less than a sure thing, and major shows and tours were being postponed. By the beginning of May, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra had suspended the remainder of its season.
And like many others, I went underground, into full lock-down mode with my family.
Venue operators are weighing the pros and cons of reopening under the new rules.
As the crowd business moved to embrace a virtual model, there seemed to be a general understanding that we all needed to hunker down and ride this crisis out to allow the reopening of the economy in a safe and smart manner.
Aside from my family, music – experienced as a fan, a critic and a performer – has been the single most significant factor in my life’s journey. It’s the window through which I view the world.
But as much as I was missing live music by the middle of last summer, I was missing other things more.
Seeing my elderly parents without fear of them becoming infected as a result. Having friends over. Not collapsing into a panic state when my son developed cold symptoms after picking up take-out food. Sleeping through the night. Being able to turn on the news without watching the death toll rise, knowing that so many were suffering irreparable losses.
It seemed an act of extreme selfishness to list a lack of live music above any of these things.
A year into a health crisis that has seen their business models challenged and their core means of commerce with their audience decimated, area theater companies continue to plan for a future sans in-person indoor gatherings.
Far less narcissistic, however, was to legitimately mourn the loss of magic in our lives. That magic that can happen in real-time, when you’re gathered with others experiencing something in a communal sense, and you’re elevated to a realm where the trials and frustrations and sufferings of the day have been temporarily banished. It’s my belief that it’s during these moments that we grow, or at the very least, are allowed to believe that growth is possible, and that dreams might survive the glaring light of “reality.”
We need that magic, both individually and collectively.
There are signs that this need might begin to be fulfilled soon. Many in the concert business are projecting a return of outdoor amphitheater shows by mid-summer, and a possible return to indoor club and concert hall shows in the fall. These projections are the result of a rising tide of optimism based on increased vaccinations and the appearance of a downturn in new infections.
“We don’t see that as a viable model to ramp back up,” Live Nation’s chief executive Michael Rapino said during a recent conference call quoted by The Wall Street Journal, in reference to partial-capacity shows. “We think we’re close enough, though, where we are with Covid and what all the governors in the states we’re talking to, that there will be a clear outline to a 75% to 100% outdoor green light in 2021.”
Of course, Rapino’s words need to be heard in the context of his own desires as a businessman. And the reference to “the governors in the states we’re talking to” conjures images of states pushing for full, restriction-less reopening, a la the recent announcement by Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas.
Western New Yorkers have a history of rallying to support the struggling during times of crisis, so it stands to reason that many in the region would want to step up to help their favorite music and live entertainment venues.
This feels abundantly reckless. But we’re starting to see venues such as the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, a 16,500-capacity amphitheater in suburban Houston, making moves to fill its summer concert schedule. It’s likely that others will follow suit, though no official announcements have yet been made by any Western New York venues. If any of this does happen this summer, it is likely that mandatory digital ticketing, contactless entry and purchases of food, beverages and merchandise using mobile phones will be part of the deal.
In the meantime, as we do what anyone who is being honest with themselves is doing – making some tentative plans, but, really, just waiting to see how things develop – we need to do what we can to embrace that magic in other ways.
The idea that we will see anything resembling a normal concert season in 2021 is not likely to transcend that wishful thinking category.
We’ve been living with this for a year now. It would be a true waste if we’ve learned nothing about ourselves and our communities during that time. Live music’s greatest gift to us is the glimpse it offers us of a world where we can all put aside our differences and celebrate the best traits of our common humanity – love, kindness and respect.
You don’t need to go to a gym to work out the muscles that support those traits. You can do it wherever you are. You just need to commit.
Let’s keep our souls and spirits in shape, so we’re ready when we all meet again. Let’s be better than we were. Let’s do it right. Let’s build it to last. We owe it to everyone we’ve lost along the way.