Aug. 17, 1933 – May 28, 2023

Jayne Freeman, a television host and a prominent figure in Buffalo's theater community for many years, died May 28 in Canterbury Woods, Amherst, after a period of declining health. She was 89.

She began appearing as an actress here in the 1950s and went on establish a theater company in the 1980s that launched the careers of numerous performers and directors.

“Jayne certainly bridged the divide between old Buffalo theater and new Buffalo theater,” Buffalo News contributing reviewer Anthony Chase said. “She was connected to the old Studio Arena crowd, but through her work with Upstage New York she was a pioneer who helped blaze a trail for the active and diverse theater scene we see today.”

For more than a decade, Mrs. Freeman also interviewed leading figures in the arts and entertainment world on WNED-TV. She later was a movie critic for WIVB-TV.

Raised in the small town of Fairfield, Iowa, the former Jayne Stewart had her first acting role at the age of 2. At the University of Iowa, where she majored in theater arts, one of her classmates was actor and comedian Gene Wilder, whom she later interviewed when she became a movie critic.

She and her husband, Richard Lewis Freeman, a Buffalonian, met in early 1954 on a blind date in Fairfield. A certified public accountant, he had been assigned by the firm Arthur Andersen to audit an appliance company there. They promised that night they would marry one another and a few months later, on May 29, they did.

After he served as an accountant with the Air Force in Okinawa, they came to Buffalo in 1956. She joined the Amherst Players and directed a production of the musical “The Amorous Flea” that won the New York State Theater Festival in 1965.

When she went looking for work in broadcasting in the late 1960s, one prospective employer told her no one wanted to hear a woman’s voice on the radio. Another told her she didn’t need a job on TV because she had a husband to support her.

In 1967, she began covering the arts for WNED-TV and was host of “Talk of the Town,” which later became “Artscene.” Blossom Cohan, public relations director for the Studio Arena Theatre, steered famous actors to her studio.

"That cemented our friendship," Mrs. Freeman said to Buffalo News reporter Anthony Cardinale following Cohan's death in 2006. "I followed her around to all the arts groups she knew, and she later joined our board at Upstage New York."

To get the job at Channel 4, she showed up in the newsroom one day and suggested the station should have a movie critic. The general manager gave her a half-hour to write a review and complete a screen test – and then he hired her.

She interviewed many of the big movie and musical stars of the 1970s, from Woody Allen and Harrison Ford to Tony Bennett and Alice Cooper.

“She shared her love of the arts because she couldn’t contain it,” said one of her grandchildren, who accompanied her on countless outings to Buffalo-area cultural institutions.

After leaving television, she founded Upstage New York with a group of talented young performers, some of whom went on to become luminaries of Buffalo’s theater scene. One of its spinoffs is MusicalFare, which presents local productions of Broadway musicals year-round.

“She was a force to be reckoned with, in a good way,” said prominent local actress Lisa Ludwig, executive director of Shakespeare in Delaware Park. “She was very committed to the theater and she had a strong work ethic. A lot of us got the beginning of our careers at Upstage.”

She also introduced hundreds of young people to the excitement of putting on a show through her work with elementary and high school students, and as a board member of Young Audiences.

She returned to the stage in the 1990s, joining with Cohan and actress Marilyn Mendelson to form the Three Amuses, who read poems, sang ditties and gave discourses on the subject of love.

She applied her considerable energy to her home in Eggertsville, as well. She sewed Halloween costumes for her children, created handmade Christmas gifts with them and wrote limericks as clues for Easter egg hunts, in addition to ferrying them to school events, swim meets, concerts and recitals.

She was adept at golf and competitive at duplicate bridge. She took lessons in tennis, modeling, yoga, singing and jazz improvisation, and taught herself to cook gourmet meals.

“Even on vacation,” her daughter Alison Freeman-Gleason said, “she would roust the family from bed to get ready for whatever adventure or educational experience she had planned for the day. She got the entire family scuba diving, even my dad.”

She traveled extensively, attending theater regularly in New York City. She and her husband had a condominium in the U.S. Virgin Islands and visited several countries in Europe and Asia. In New Zealand, she went bungee jumping.

In addition to her husband, retired president of Charles S. Freeman Co. Inc., which distributes and services industrial scales, survivors include a son, Richard Jr.; two daughters, Alison Freeman-Gleason and Patricia Freeman; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Aug. 3 in Trinity Episcopal Church, 371 Delaware Ave.