International dancers, pianist join Buffalo Tango Orkestra for memorable performance

Tango musicians are thick as thieves. The good ones know where each other are at and sleep on each other’s couches as they gather for terrific concerts all over the world. At least that’s how it appeared Oct. 15 at the Montante Center at Canisius College. Ensemble leader Moshe Shulman had announced from the stage two months ago at the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts that this October event would take place. There would be international dancers and a world-class pianist performing. He didn’t disappoint.

Shulman leads the Buffalo Tango Orkestra features his wife, Miranda, on violin. They fronted a four piece with the traveling Fabrizio Mocata on piano. Both sets of music divided by an intermission featured ten short pieces. The paper program had little visual indicators whether it would just be the ensemble or if it would be joined by a vocalist, Romina Bianco, or two dancers. You felt so smart when you figured this simple system out.

Each piece would last no more than four or five minutes; you knew you wouldn’t be there all night. There was a feeling of informality about the evening as well. Late comers weren’t held at the door waiting for the break between songs. A couple of young kids, presumably the artists children, were running around peering from backstage. One viewer casually pulled out some wine he smuggled in. Pianist Fabrizio Mocata contributed to this casualness. With unkempt hair and pink socks he was the picture of cool and friendliness. In his heavy accent, he would speak laughingly about something now and then, content being unimportant. There were lots of Spanish speakers in the audience who absorbed more of that than I.

In the second set, local dancers were invited on stage. This can be risky with bad behavior. These pairs handled themselves well. Hesitant at first, they finally arrived on stage for what was left of the short numbers. Tango dance is part movement and part theater. Control of facial movements is valued in importance. It’s hard not to pay complete attention.

Let’s discuss the performers. Dancer Guillermina Quiroga was wonderful. With a chiseled chin and erect back, her form never wavered. Her partner, not mentioned in the program, was stoic and a perfect compliment. The vocalist, Bianco, was super and had an easy-going manner consistent with the evening. The pianist, Mocata, however, was the star. Scanning the program, I noticed Astor Piazzolla’s crowd pleaser “Libertango” was pushed toward the end of the program. Quiroga dug in as Dave Brubeck would for “Take Five.” A football-like cheer went up when the piece concluded. One more vocal and dancer number concluded the program. All members, arm in arm, took a bow and the Tango faithful had a memorable evening.

REVIEW

Buffalo Tango Orkestra

Oct. 15 at Montante Center at Canisius College