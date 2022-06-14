Inconvenient truths, artistic interpretation debated in 'Lifespan of a Fact'

“The Lifespan of a Fact “ is a sharp-edged hybrid of a show and a splendid conclusion to a stellar, albeit interrupted, season at the Kavinoky Theatre.

The story centers on an egotistical author’s essay about a 16-year-old’s suicide in Las Vegas, and on what is allowable literary license. Although the subject of the essay is undeniably tragic, the play itself, with its tightly wound characters spinning madly at each other from their deeply anchored positions, is decidedly comic. Laugh-out-loud comic at some points.

Playwrights Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell created the show from a book of the same name by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal.

D’Agata and Fingal, a “real-life” writer and a fact-checker, become characters here, joined by fictional editor Emily Penrose, who serves as a sounding board and occasional referee for the sparring men.

The show opens with Penrose reading D’Agata’s submission on the suicide and she is blown away. With writing that piles detail upon detail upon telling detail, D’Agata turns the tragic story of Levi Presley, a real teenage who jumped to his death from the Stratosphere Tower in 2002, into a powerful meditation on the minutia that fuels the fevered hopes that fuel Las Vegas – the place where dreams go to die.

Unfortunately – not to put too fine a point on it – D’Agata made a lot of stuff up.

The alternative facts hit the fan when Penrose assigns fresh Harvard grad and newly hired intern Jim Fingal to do a quick fact-check on D’Agata’s essay. Fingal is played by Brian Brown with a perfectly pitched intensity. His standards are simple: get it right, or it’s wrong.

Peter Palmisano takes the opposite tack as D’Agata, who considers himself not so much a journalist as an observer of the human condition. In his view, so-called “facts” are merely the starting point upon which to build a richer, truer narrative. Nitpickers like Fingal are like flies interfering with his art, and his initial impulse is to swat him away.

And that is why the playwrights brought in fictional Emily Penrose, via the formidable presence of Loraine O’Donnell. An editor who is dedicated to both art and accuracy, Emily embodies the patience and pragmatism that are otherwise lacking in this mix.

She also, when angered, produces a stare that could stop a train. This is not a person to be messed with, and she is a delight to watch.

Although the dialogue crackles and the humor heightens as the arguments between the guys become ever more pitched, it becomes increasingly clear that D’Agata has crossed the line in casually fudging any facts that don’t fit his “rhythm.” After all, if his readers notice that the little stuff isn’t true, why should they believe the big stuff?

Questions about the “real” weather and the color of bricks, of bar names and timelines and traffic jams, all fall away eventually, along with the comedy, when the trio grapples with D’Agata’s rewriting of real people’s lives, and their deaths.

Director Kyle LoConti and her actors handle this transition so effectively that you can feel the mood shift around you in the theater. The quiet attention is palpable.

In the end, for all of Fingal’s authenticating and all of D’Agata’s pontificating, the story remains suspended between inconvenient truths and artistic interpretation, and who decides which to believe. Just like in the world outside.

Theater Review

"The Lifespan of a Fact”

3.5 stars (out of 4 stars)

Presented at D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through June 26. Tickets are $40-$45 (kavinokytheatre.com, 829-7668).

