In 'Boulevard,' Torn Space takes the audience on a unique journey through virtual reality, live theater

The thought-piece performances created by Torn Space Theater tend to forgo storytelling in favor of provoking emotions and stimulating ideas. The latest creation, “Boulevard,” does a whole lot of both.

First the unique setup: There are two segments of about 30 minutes each that are simultaneously occurring: one is a live performance, the other is watched by wearing virtual reality goggles. Half of the audience will see the live theater segment while the other half starts with the VR portion of the show. Then they switch. Crew members will hand out the VR goggles and make sure they fit each audience member properly. They'll return when the first segment is finished, sanitizing the goggles and helping the other half of the audience put on the goggles.

The live segment of “Boulevard” takes place on a set inspired by Harold Pinter’s 1961 drama “The Collection,” a story of two couples caught in a web of alienation, fabrication, intimidation, and, in the end, isolation. Two roomlike spaces represent their apartments; in the space between, an old dial telephone exudes an indefinable tension with its stark, screenless anonymity.

The phone turns out to be a catalyst for the behaviors of our four actors – Nikiya Garza, Kalub Thompson, Justin Leis and Carmen Swans – who perform largely in pantomime. An unseen narrator (Masoumeh Mirzai) reads from the work of Hannah Arendt while the couples go through their motions.

The text is from Arendt’s “The Origins of Totalitarianism.” Dan Shanahan, co-director of the piece with Melissa Shanahan, said they were drawn to Arendt’s work because of its uncanny relevance to world politics in 2022.

Arendt, a philosopher and Holocaust survivor, was looking back at Nazism and Stalinism with her classic book; her observations were both an analysis of past horrors and, it turns out, a warning of things to come. As Arendt observed: “(The masses) were satisfied with blind partisanship in anything that respectable society had banned, regardless of theory or content, and they elevated cruelty to a major virtue because it contradicted society’s humanitarian and liberal hypocrisy.”

As the narrator reads, the Torn Space audience sits on the edge of the action, just a few feet from characters who are being carefully terrorized by lies, half-truths and innuendo. For them, the political has become personal.

Arendt speaks again, this time from 1951: “Mass propaganda discovered that its audience was ready at all times to believe the worst, no matter how absurd, and did not particularly object to being deceived, because it held every statement to be a lie anyhow.”

Ever more isolated by their connective technology, the characters confront this new and frightening ambiguity in predictable ways, on the way to the inevitable loneliness where terror can take route and tyrants can rule. The end.

The other part of the show is even more mind-bending. Flatsitter has created a fresh virtual reality experience using images from Torn Space’s summer production, “Crosswalk,” a fashion show party/performance art evening with professional and amateur clothing creations and music, cricket and sunsets.

After donning goggles and headsets, the audience is treated to a trippy cavalcade of trains and traffic, flights and fancies, fires and faces layered over faces, and culminates with …. Well, it would be better to just find out yourself.

It’s a brave and strange new world.

Theater review

“Boulevard”

Presented by Torn Space Theater and Flatsitter

What: Live action/virtual reality experience illustrating the dilemmas of modern day connection and the birth of totalitarianism.

Summary: A show in two parts, with four characters performing cryptic emotional interactions in one act and, in another act, audience members taking a journey through art, fashion and industry and more via VR.

Where: Torn Space Theater at the Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle, 612 Fillmore Ave.

When: Nov. 11, 12, 17, 18, 19; Dec. 1-3; two shows nightly, 7 and 8:15 p.m.