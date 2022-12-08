ICTC's 'Great Expectations' is a clever adaptation of a timeless tale

The current production of “Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations” from Irish Classical Theatre Company is one of those shows that delights in its daring little details.

Carabiner clips for the convict Magwitch’s chains.

Those same clips strangely repeated on another man’s patent leather shoes – while the ladies dance around in heavy boots.

The repetition of red in so many costumes – a Christmasy touch, or reminder that life is a blood sport?

And, on the light side, that wonderful, ridiculous Freddie Threepwood hairdo that Susan Drozd puts atop Thomas Evans, just for the heck of it.

The Dickens story of the orphan Pip, his mysterious benefactor, the mad Miss Havisham trapped forever in her wedding day, and the beautiful, damaged Estella has stood the test of time. Neil Bartlett, who adapted the novel for stage, knows that, and he also knows that it is the story, not its particular time, that endures.

Rather than re-creating the trappings of Victorian English life, this show, under the direction of Chris Kelly, delivers the spirit of Dickens as though he had written the story yesterday. Still, you wouldn’t call it a modernizing. The characters are the same, there are still blacksmiths and convict ships. What’s different is the atmosphere.

On a wide-open stage, framed with the platforms and a couple of seats, the music of Tom Maker’s aggressive sound design sets the scenes, reinforced by the players becoming a type of Greek chorus for the tale. The plot skates along quickly while shedding the weight of an author being paid by the word.

While several layers of period clothing have also been left behind, it’s interesting to see how much costumes that could have been lifted off Brooklyn hipsters or from the racks at Amvets seem to suit the Victorian characters of Pip and his acquaintances. Designer Vivian Del Bello has come up with a look that is, in this case, literally timeless.

Also timeless: the foolishness of adolescence. R.J. Voltz portrays Pip with all the naivete he deserves, while Lissette DeJesus makes the unloving Estella sadly sympathetic. Josephine Hogan has embraced the part of Miss Havisham and Chris Hatch makes a remarkable Magwitch.

Thomas Evans and Christian Hines are solid in their supporting roles, while Matt Refermat as Herbert Pocket – the “pale young gentlemen” who befriends the grown Pip – is a bit of a marvel. He could have been a mere dandy, but instead we see him as part gossip, part fixer and much more practical than his pal Pip.

Overall, the production plays out much like the novel. Act I is spent very busily setting up all the threads that will be pulled together in Act II. If you like Dickens and if you like Irish Classical’s style, I expect you will like this one. Quite a lot.

Review

“Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations”

Presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company

What: Clever adaptation by Neil Bartlett of Dickens’ classic about an orphan boy, his mysterious benefactor and the perils of making assumptions.

Where: The Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Summary: A rich and satisfying production of a story that has haunted generations of high schoolers. It captures the feeling of the classic novel but forgoes its heft.

Tickets: $49 (some discounts available), at irishclassical.com or 716-853-4282.