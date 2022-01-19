ICTC returns to live theater after nearly two years

When “Waiting for Godot” opens at Irish Classical Theatre on Jan. 21, it will represent a homecoming several layers deep.
Most obvious, it's a return for audiences who, save for a brief “Returning Home” event hosted last November, haven’t been inside the intimate Andrews Theatre since March 2020, when “The Onion Game,” written by resident playwright Brian Delaney, was forced to close after just one weekend of performances.
The opening of “Godot” is also a return to the company’s roots: It was Samuel Beckett’s 1953 play that first brought the Dublin-born O’Neill brothers – co-founding artistic director Vincent and the late Chris – to Buffalo. The pair performed the show in a hotel dining room before forming ICTC with Josephine Hogan, who directs Vincent O’Neill alongside Brian Mysliwy in this new production, and the late Dr. James Warde.
Though the pandemic has largely rewritten the rules for live theater, as it has for virtually any other endeavor, these artistic directors are fully committed to moving forward.
But more significantly, “Godot” will mark the first in-person production of Kate LoConti Alcocer’s tenure as executive artistic director, a title she took on just as the pandemic was shuttering theaters across the country. Now, nearly 22 months since the shutdown, ICTC is opening its season that features a trio of comedies that both reaffirm its mission to produce traditional fare and plays that celebrate Irish drama, and nod toward LoConti Alcocer’s vision for the company’s future. It's a future that is, by design, to be shared with a live audience.
“We didn’t want to start too early,” LoConti Alcocer said of ICTC’s decision to postpone reopening until January 2022. “We didn’t want to return to virtual [productions], or do anything hybrid. We really wanted to focus on in-person programming.”
As for “Godot,” LoConti Alcocer called it a “no-brainer” for ICTC’s first show after the pause. It was originally scheduled for what was to be ICTC’s celebratory, retrospective 30th anniversary season. Instead, the company cautiously tiptoed through 2020-2021 with a series of virtual productions (the acclaimed “Sea Marks,” and an adaptation of Joan Didion’s “The Year of Magical Thinking”) while the Andrew’s remained dark on Main Street. When the lights go up on Jan. 21, ICTC will welcome audiences back with “Godot,” a play that both enchants and resonates with the current moment.
“Everybody can relate to the themes of loss and reunion, of relationships, of existential crises” LoConti Alcocer said. “The situations that these characters are in are still very much felt by people who are separated, who are not able to realize their direction or their purpose because of circumstances outside of their control.”
The second show of the abridged season is Sarah Ruhl’s “Stage Kiss,” directed by Fortunato Pezzimenti. LoConti Alcocer describes it both as a departure from the company’s traditional programming (a contemporary, non-Irish playwright) and a show that theatergoers will recognize as perfectly Irish Classical. “I think audiences will really be surprised and delighted, and just really gravitate to her whimsical style,” she said.
The production marks the American premiere of Bryan Delaney’s dark comedy, a cozy enough label for a genre that’s often hard to pin
The season ends with a revival of “The Onion Game” directed by Greg Natale, a show that cleverly aligns with LoConti Alcocer’s plans for ICTC’s future, which includes a newly focused dedication to education, community outreach, diversity, equity and accessibility. 2022 will see the premiere of ICTC’s “Cultural Classics Exchange Series,” a collection of free readings that aim to connect "WNY cultures through the lenses of the dramatic and language arts.”
The series includes collaborations with Raices Theatre Company at the Belle Center, and Paul Robeson Theatre at the African American Cultural Center; “The Onion Game” closes the series as a celebration of the company’s Irish heritage. And LoConti Alcocer is keeping one eye trained on next season, which she said will return to ICTC’s usual six-show model.
“It's already planned," she said of the 2022-23 season. "We are lining up teams, and getting everything moving, and we're looking forward to announcing that this spring."
Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St.
“Waiting for Godot,” Jan 21 - Feb 13. Samuel Beckett’s tragicomic classic follows a pair of down-on-their luck dreamers as they await the arrival of the mysterious Godot.
“Stage Kiss,” March 25 to April 24. Sarah Ruhl’s theatrical love letter about two actors whose personal histories complicate their onstage romance.
“The Onion Game," June 3 to 26. ICTC Playwright-in-Residence Brian Delaney’s dark comedy about a devious, conniving family in modern day Ireland.