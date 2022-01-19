ICTC returns to live theater after nearly two years

“We didn’t want to start too early,” LoConti Alcocer said of ICTC’s decision to postpone reopening until January 2022. “We didn’t want to return to virtual [productions], or do anything hybrid. We really wanted to focus on in-person programming.”

As for “Godot,” LoConti Alcocer called it a “no-brainer” for ICTC’s first show after the pause. It was originally scheduled for what was to be ICTC’s celebratory, retrospective 30th anniversary season. Instead, the company cautiously tiptoed through 2020-2021 with a series of virtual productions (the acclaimed “Sea Marks,” and an adaptation of Joan Didion’s “The Year of Magical Thinking”) while the Andrew’s remained dark on Main Street. When the lights go up on Jan. 21, ICTC will welcome audiences back with “Godot,” a play that both enchants and resonates with the current moment.

“Everybody can relate to the themes of loss and reunion, of relationships, of existential crises” LoConti Alcocer said. “The situations that these characters are in are still very much felt by people who are separated, who are not able to realize their direction or their purpose because of circumstances outside of their control.”