How some local theater companies are weathering the tempest

A year into a health crisis that has seen their business models challenged and their core means of commerce with their audience decimated, area theater companies continue to plan for a future sans in-person indoor gatherings.
Though there has been some encouraging news recently – an acceleration in the vaccination rollout, as well as an announcement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week stipulating arts and entertainment venues can reopen at 33% capacity, meaning 100 people indoors and 200 for outdoor venues, beginning April 2 – most of these companies are not planning on in-person live theater productions before the fall. Lengthy planning and preparation periods for productions, as well as difficulty crafting a financial model where one-third capacity crowds make reopening worthwhile, are likely to mean the governor's announcement changes little in these companies' immediate futures.
Left with little choice, most theatres have embraced a new model, pivoting to virtual theatrical productions to maintain interaction with their patrons and keep themselves artistically engaged.
Those behind these ventures see them as necessary stop-gaps that, while much better than nothing, are no substitute for “the real thing” – the presentation of live theater to a live audience, in real time. With most in the community not expecting to be able to fill their venues with patrons before 2022, the theater community is in full-on survival mode.
Simultaneously, these theaters are attempting to navigate the murky waters of grant application processes, seeking their share of grant money being offered by the Small Business Administration through the Shuttered Venue Operators grants and Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Virtuality and the ICTC
Irish Classical Theatre Company debuted in virtual theater with a filmed production of Gardner McKay’s “Sea Marks” in October, charging between $15 and $25 per ticket.
“Our ticket revenue was similar to a small in-person production of ours. I count that as a significant success,” Executive Artistic Director Kate LoConti Alcocer said.
Now, she’s prepping for the debut of a take on the one-woman tour de force that is Joan Didion’s “The Year of Magical Thinking,” which stars Raices Theatre Company Artistic Director Victoria Perez, is directed by LoConti Alcocer’s mother, Kyle LoConti, and opens virtually April 9.
LoConti Alcocer said the grant process has been difficult to navigate. “The (Shuttered Venue Operators) window of application is not open yet, while the PPP money is already getting drained,” she said. “The sand is running through the hourglass.”
LoConti Alcocer, who assumed responsibilities just prior to the theater’s 30th anniversary season and the arrival of the pandemic, has managed to retain an optimistic outlook.
“It’s a bit of a slog, for sure,” she laughed. “But there’s some solace in the fact that everybody’s in the same boat and the community here is so great about sharing information. ... We are going to be working on our various scenarios, for when the news comes of what we can do and what we can’t do.”
Taking the Bard on tour
A few miles north of Irish Classical Theatre Company, Shakespeare in Delaware Park Executive Managing Director Lisa Ludwig presides over a markedly different scenario. Free, outdoors, and for the past 45 years, wholly contingent upon clement weather for its success, the nonprofit Shakespeare in Delaware Park has long been planning for a rainy day.
“We weren’t preparing for Covid or two years of not being able to do our main stage productions,” Ludwig said. "But we always had to be prepared for scenarios where something unfortunate would happen and we had to keep moving forward. Luckily, I’ve always been a gloom-and-doomer and prepared for the worst.”
Last summer, Shakespeare in Delaware Park teamed with the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy to take a small-cast, reduced-capacity show on the road.
“We ended up doing 11 shows for 50 people each time,” Ludwig said. “Without much in the way of publicity, we sold out all the reservations within two days. It was awesome. But the reality is, we see 40,000 people a summer, generally. Last summer, we were able to see 500. And we were excited about that.”
For the coming summer, Ludwig and her team “went straight for the contingency plan,” she said, fearing that “if we were to build the stage, and plan and get through all the rehearsals, and then it comes down that we can only have 25 people a night, that would be a disaster.”
So Shakespeare in Delaware Park will take to the road again, performing the four-act show "Shakespeare and Love," comprised of famous love scenes from Shakespeare productions, in 20 different parks and outdoor venues. There will also be a walk-through show, based on “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” with different scenes spread throughout Delaware Park, and the Puck character as guide. The main stage will remain dark, however.
Ludwig took a similar, cautious approach to the morass of grant, loan and aid options theater companies are attempting to traverse.
“Last year, we applied for and received the PPP loan,” Ludwig said. “This year, you could either apply for SVO or the PPP loan again. Initially, there was not a lot of information or clarity about the SBA grants. So we chose the second round of the PPP loan, which we were eligible for and did receive. Me being me and assuming the worst, I thought we should go for the sure thing, instead of gambling on the unknown.”
Ready for the challenge
“When Covid hit in March, we had just paid off the buildout of our theater, so we were lucky," Road Less Traveled Productions Managing Director Gina Gandolfo said.
Gandolfo and Artistic Director Scott Behrend, realizing they would be closed for the foreseeable future, “started thinking about all the things we wanted to do, but couldn’t, because we were always too busy,” Gandolfo said, which included shopping for new spaces to consolidate their rehearsal spaces and costume and prop storage facilities, ultimately settling on an all-purpose spot in Tonawanda.
Gandolfo said the company’s “strong financial position” is partly attributable to its investment of PPP and SBA grant money, and a successful donor campaign in the fall of 2020, which she said Road Less Traveled “saw a 200% return on, which was incredible.”
Virtual productions streamed via YouTube were well-received throughout this period, Gandolfo said, committing to further diversifying content. Road Less Traveled offered a radio play series, engaged with area playwrights to present new content in the form of “Buffalo Rises 2.0,” and created a podcast, “Off Road,” hosted by actor Peter Palmisano, with biweekly episodes featuring various members of the theater and arts communities.
Road Less Traveled is pivoting again.
“It’s time to look forward toward what's next,” Gandolfo said. “Like most venues, we’re stuck trying to navigate the aid and grants. Do we wait for the SVO grants to open up, because the SBA hasn’t released anything yet through SVO? PPP will be finished March 31. So what do we do? I think this is where everyone is at right now.”
Awaiting a return
As eager as LoConti Alcocer, Ludwig and Gandolfo have been to adapt to the demands of the moment, they are adamant that, though they’ve learned much from producing virtual theater, they’ve never lost sight of their true mission.
“We need to remember the craft that we’re in – we are live theater,” Gandolfo said. “There’s a line there that you don’t want to cross, because you don’t want to change the essence of what you are.”
“When this started, virtual programming was a great way to reach our audience," said Shakespeare in Delaware Park's Ludwig. "A year into it, we see that this is not what we want to be doing exclusively. Shakespeare in Delaware Park is about people being out in the park, watching us live, having a picnic. Not as many people are going to watch a four-hour videotaped production of ‘The Tempest’ as would gather on the hill to enjoy it.”
“Theater is live, and based on the precedent that this is a communion in real time between performer and audience member, much like live music,” Irish Classical's LoConti Alcocer said. “But we don’t have theater right now. So this is as close as we can get. We can finally live in that creative part of ourselves that we are missing, and have been missing for so long.”