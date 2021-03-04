How some local theater companies are weathering the tempest

“We ended up doing 11 shows for 50 people each time,” Ludwig said. “Without much in the way of publicity, we sold out all the reservations within two days. It was awesome. But the reality is, we see 40,000 people a summer, generally. Last summer, we were able to see 500. And we were excited about that.”

For the coming summer, Ludwig and her team “went straight for the contingency plan,” she said, fearing that “if we were to build the stage, and plan and get through all the rehearsals, and then it comes down that we can only have 25 people a night, that would be a disaster.”

So Shakespeare in Delaware Park will take to the road again, performing the four-act show "Shakespeare and Love," comprised of famous love scenes from Shakespeare productions, in 20 different parks and outdoor venues. There will also be a walk-through show, based on “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” with different scenes spread throughout Delaware Park, and the Puck character as guide. The main stage will remain dark, however.

Ludwig took a similar, cautious approach to the morass of grant, loan and aid options theater companies are attempting to traverse.