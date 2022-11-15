Holiday favorites, friends return to local stages for seasonal treats

Whether your mood is “I can’t get enough of the holidays!” or “It just doesn’t FEEL like Christmas,” the Western New York theater company is on the case.

With a near-heavenly host of shows hitting stages around the compass, the yuletide immersion could sate any appetite and snap some holiday spirit into even the Grinch, Scrooge and Frank Capra’s rich old Mr. Potter.

And here is how they plan to do it, organized roughly by date:

Nov. 18-Dec. 11: "Great Expectations." The Irish Classical Theatre Company presents this adaptation by Neil Bartlett from the classic novel by Charles Dickens. The story of the orphan Pip, his mysterious benefactor and Miss Havisham opens in a cemetery on Christmas Eve and introduces more characters over Christmas dinner before heading off into deeper intrigue. In the Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St.; tickets are $52 (irishclassical.com).

Nov. 18-Dec. 4: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music.” Though not a Christmas show per se, this is a holiday favorite. " 'My Favorite Things’ has become part of the Christmas canon,” explained David Bondrow, artistic and executive director of the show’s presenter, the Lancaster Opera House. “(The musical) is about putting together a family – as long as there is love and caring between people, you can create a family around that. We’re looking at it as being about tearing down the walls and barriers that separate us, whether you’re shut in an abbey or nursing a broken heart.” At 21 Central Ave., Lancaster; tickets, $37 general, $35 for seniors, $25, student (lancasteropera.org). On a practical note, Bondrow added, on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, people who come to the opera house for the matinee will find that, when the show is over, they have prime parking for Lancaster’s famed Christmas Fire Truck Parade.

Nov. 25-Dec. 18: "A Charlie Brown Christmas." If there’s one show this season that everyone knows by heart, it’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” being presented live on stage by O’Connell & Company. After Snoopy lights up his doghouse, Charlie Brown gets his tree and Linus explains the true meaning of Christmas, children (and parents) will have a chance to decorate Christmas cookies, meet the cast and possibly share their lists with a very special guest, for what company founder Mary Kate O’Connell calls “a full experience for the kids.” Shows are conveniently at 12:30 p.m., at 4110 Bailey Ave., with tickets $17 for children, $27 for adults (oconnellandcompany.com).

Nov. 25-Dec. 24: "A Christmas Carol." No holiday show in Buffalo has been around longer than “A Christmas Carol” at the Alleyway Theatre downtown. For its 40th year, Alleyway founder and “Christmas Carol” originator Neil Radice returns to play Charles Dickens, narrator of the well-known ghost story of Scrooge and the Cratchits. "The thing that’s different is that there is nothing different,” joked Alleyway’s director Chris Handley. “It’s exactly the same production that people have loved for 40 years. The carolers are back in the lobby before the show, the lobby will be decorated, we’ll have hot chocolate for the kids. It’s tradition. People who saw it 40 years ago as kids are bringing their kids and grandkids. At 1 Curtain Up Alley (off Main Street); tickets are $42 general, $30 for those under 30, and $20 for ages 12 and younger (alleyway.com).

Dec. 1-4: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." A family Christmas comic classic about a show that goes so wrong, until things go right, is hitting the boards in the Historic Roycroft Pavilion in Hamlin Park, 166 South Grove St., East Aurora, under the auspices of the Aurora Players community theater troupe. With a running time of about an hour and tickets at $10 to $15, this one is made for families (auroraplayers.org).

Dec. 1-5: “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.” Love is once again in the air for the Bennet sisters in this Niagara University Theatre Department production. The “Pride and Prejudice” heroines convene at Elizabeth and Darcy’s estate for the holiday, where it is bookish sister Mary’s chance for romance. Presented in the campus’s Leary Theatre, 16 Vincentian Drive; tickets are $10-$15 (theatre.niagara.edu).

Dec. 1-18: “All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914." MusicalFare’s 2021 sell-out hit is being restaged this year for Shea’s 710 Main theater, with an expanded cast playing the Allied and German soldiers on the Western Front who briefly shared music, games and peace. Reviewing the original show for The Buffalo News, Anthony Chase wrote: “Exquisite. That’s the single word I would use to describe MusicalFare Theatre’s production.” Everything about it, he continued, “was stirring and beautiful.” At 710 Main St.; tickets are $50.25 general, $45.25 for military (sheas.org).

Dec. 1-23: "The Birth of Santa." This new holiday play will have its premiere at American Repertory Company. Written by Buffalo’s Justin Karcher and Eric Mowery, the modern fable “is like ‘A Christmas Carol’ in the art world,” Karcher said. “We have a Thomas Kincaid-type of painter who gets ‘cancelled,’ and then he’s visited by ghosts. We bring in Norman Rockwell, which is great, and the Little Drummer boy, only he’s all grown up.” Mowery created original paintings to go with the show. At Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Ave.; tickets are $15 on Thursdays, $20 Fridays and Saturdays; $30 for charcuterie (artofwny.org).

Dec. 2-4: “Scrooge: A Christmas Tale.” The folks at Curtain Up Productions at the Lockport Palace Theatre describe their show as “the traditional story you grew up with,” with plenty of songs, warmth and good cheer. At 2 East Ave., Lockport; tickets for the two-hour show are $25 (lockportpalacetheatre.org).

Dec. 2-11: “Every Christmas Story Ever Told.” The Rocking Horse community theater is joining in the “jolly” with “Every Christmas Story Ever Told,” a three-person show that somehow manages to combine every …. Well, it’s right there in the title. Carols, stories, possibly even reindeer, at the Meeting House, 5658 Main St., Williamsville. Tickets are $17-$20 (rockinghorseproductions.net).

Dec. 2-18: “Big Band Christmas Memories." Christmases past make for a musical Christmas present in a second holiday production from O’Connell & Company with the George Scott Big Band from the Colored Musicians Club. For three weekends (Friday and Saturday nights plus Sunday afternoons), music, dance, jokes and stories will fill O’Connell’s new performance space at 4110 Bailey Ave. Tickets are $25-$40 (oconnellandcompany.com).

Dec. 3 plus Dec. 3-4: "Nutcracker." One weekend, two “Nutcrackers” from which to choose. Or see both! On Dec. 3, the American Academy of Ballet will present afternoon and evening performances at the University at Buffalo Center for the Arts, Mainstage Theater. The presenters consider this version “child-friendly,” with scenes of skating in Central Park and a visit to the North Pole as part of the action. Tickets are $24-$32 (aab-buffalo.com).

On Dec. 3 and 4, Buffalo’s Neglia Ballet brings its “Nutcracker” to Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. The traditional show is known both for the quality of its dancers and for its spectacle. At 646 Main St.; tickets are $26-$65 (sheas.org).

Dec. 9-11: “The Night Before Christmas.” The Lancaster Opera House turns into Christmastown for “The Night Before Christmas,” a seasonal musical for even the youngest audiences. Created by local playwright composers Jay Wollin and J. Michael Landis about 10 years ago, it is not at all like the poem, and it has become a town tradition. “I call it the biggest little show on the planet,” the LOH’s Dave Bondrow said. Besides the dancing, singing and reindeer, there’s a Frost Giant and jolly man in a red suit, and after the show they are available for photos. At 21 Central Ave., Lancaster; tickets are $15 for children, $20 for adults (lancasteropera.org).

Dec. 26-31: “Elf the Musical." Still haven’t had enough Christmas? Then Buddy is here to help! “Elf the Musical,” based on the hit Will Farrell holiday film, comes to Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, with the small warning that, at 2 hours and 20 minutes, it will be “best enjoyed” by those 8 and older, and no one under 5 years old will be admitted. Show times are slightly earlier than usual: 1 p.m. for the matinees and 7 p.m. for evening performances. At 646 Main St.; tickets $40-$84 (sheas.org, Ticketmaster).