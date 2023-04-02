Rep. Brian Higgins is inviting high school students in the 26th Congressional District to take part in the annual Congressional Art Competition. The winner will be displayed in the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Students living in the cities of Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Tonawanda can participate, as well as those in the towns of Amherst, Cheektowaga, Grand Island, Tonawanda, West Seneca, Cambria, Lewiston, Lockport, Niagara, Pendleton, Porter, Wheatfield and Wilson.

Artwork should be submitted by April 18 to Higgins' office in the Larkin at Exchange Building, 726 Exchange St., Suite 601. Western New York themes are encouraged.

All submissions will be displayed in the lobby of the Larkin at Exchange Building from April 24 to May 8 and on Higgins' social media accounts. Families will be invited to a reception May 8, when winners will be announced. Judges from the local art community will select the winning artwork.

The winning student and a guest will receive complimentary airline tickets to a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 20 in Washington, D.C., along with the winners from other districts.

For more information, call Higgins' office at 716-852-3501 or visit higgins.house.gov/services/art-competition.