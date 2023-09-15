Calling all polka dancers – and anyone who likes to dance.

The General Pulaski Association is looking for dancers to help set a new world record for the World’s Largest Polka Dance as part of the annual Pulaski Day Festival on Sept. 23 in Niagara Square. The current record of 802 polka dancers was set in Germany in 2013.

”If you don’t know how to polka, don’t worry about it. You will learn within seconds," said Joseph Mikolaj Rej Jr., president of the General Pulaski Association. "Plenty of happy people will be on hand to help you follow their lead. You will have lots of fun, make memories, and put your name in the history books.”

To participate, you need to officially be counted by registering by Sept. 20 at eventbrite.com. The $10 fee includes an individually numbered World's Largest Polka Dance badge to wear and Buffalo Polonia reusable bag filled with gifts.

Participants must check in at the registration tent no later than 3 p.m. Sept. 23 and be ready to polka at 3:25 p.m. The first dance is set for 3:30 p.m.

The day starts at noon with the 85th Pulaski Day Parade on Delaware Avenue and Edward Street, heading along Delaware Avenue to Niagara Square where the festival will run from 1 to 9 p.m.

The dance starts at 3:30 p.m. with the four-time Grammy-nominated Polka Family Band playing from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The free festival includes two stages with five bands, dance groups plus food, drink, a cultural tent, vendors, braid Babes, raffles and Western New York's largest dessert tent.