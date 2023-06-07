OK, Buffalo, this publication is doing a tremendous service by urging you to go see Heidi Blickenstaff’s amazing performance as Mary Jane Healy in the national touring production of “Jagged Little Pill” at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre.

The show was developed from the 1995 album by Canadian songwriter Alanis Morissette, and its alternative rock score features songs from that recording, also called “Jagged Little Pill,” as well as additional music. Here we meet Mary Jane Healy, a seemingly perfect Connecticut mom, with a successful husband, a son admitted to Harvard, and a clever adopted daughter. Beneath the surface, however, there is turmoil, complicated by Mary Jane’s hidden addiction to opioid painkillers.

The original 2019 Broadway run earned 15 Tony nominations – the most of any show that year – and was a roaring success until it was forced to close a few months later, because of the Covid-19 pandemic. When it resumed performances in 2021, the original star, Elizabeth Stanley, had become a new mother, and so the show reopened with Blickenstaff. She is phenomenal in a role that demands an astonishing vocal range and an enormous dramatic range, from unbridled angst to silly comedy. Blickenstaff, who also starred in “Something Rotten” on Broadway, is sensational.

As the show begins, some Shea’s patrons might be jolted by its hard-edged rock score, but this quickly evolves into masterful storytelling of interweaving narratives involving characters about whom we come to care deeply.

Blickenstaff is joined by charming Chris Hoch as her husband, Lauren Chanel as their adoptive daughter, and Dillon Klena as their perfect son. All are excellent. Jade McLeod, as Jo, one of the daughter’s competing love interests, is given some of the most showstopping music, and delivers like an amalgam of Janis Joplin and Mick Jaggar. Rishi Golani is consistently adorable as the other love interest, and Allison Sheppard is compelling as Bella, the sweet but troubled girl whose story will link all the others.

If you know nothing about “Jagged Little Pill,” do yourself a favor. Allow yourself to be delightfully surprised. It’s wonderful.

Info: "Jagged Little Pill" continues through June 11 in Shea's Buffalo Theatre. Visit sheas.org.