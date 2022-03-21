Haberberger delivers emotional performance in Brazen-Faced Varlets' 'My Left Breast'

When life starts to feel like a pile-on and nothing is going right, just having one or two people to talk to can be a big help. With her darkly funny monologue “My Left Breast,” Susan Miller goes a step further and talks to the world.
More than 25 years after Miller first presented her Obie-winning show, the world is still listening. “My Left Breast” is the latest offering from Buffalo’s Brazen-Faced Varlets, Heather Fangsrud and Lara D. Haberberger. Fangsrud makes her directing debut here and Haberberger, starring as Susan, turns Miller’s story into her own.
In a lively and emotional performance, Haberberger presents us with a woman who, after going through the fire of illness, single motherhood and abandonment, opts for survival over surrender.
Although Miller describes herself in the show as a "one-breasted, menopausal, bisexual, Jewish lesbian mom," you don’t have to be all or any of those things to find something to connect to here. In this narrative, cancer is not the main character. It is only a catalyst for what comes afterward.
Falling in love. Breaking up. Having dreams. Seeing them shattered. Raising children. Blaming yourself. Feeling ashamed. Feeling angry. And maybe, finally, allowing yourself to be happy.
Haberberger runs the gamut of those experiences with spark and energy. She is warm and humorous when talking about her son, and you can feel the pain as she recognizes how he, too, was scarred by her cancer.
But even losing a breast does not compare to the pain of losing the love of her life, and the fear of growing old alone – or of not growing old at all. Anyone who has ever faced a serious health crisis will hear some of their own thoughts echoing up on the stage.
Opening night, Haberberger connected well with the audience, but at times her energy pushed her pacing a little faster than was comfortable. Miller’s script is packed with emotion, eloquence and experience. Trying to be good listeners for her, we need a few moments here and there to absorb and process what she is going through.
In Alleyway’s revamped small-space venue, it does feel like she is talking right to us. This show marks the debut of Alleyway Cabaret’s remodel. What had been a typical black box theater is now a cozy cabaret, flipped front-to-back and furnished with chairs and tables to hold drinks from the theater’s new lobby bar.
With set and design by Rachel Parrino (staging), Leyla Gentil (lights) and Stefanie Warnick (sound), it was an intimate setting for such an intimate show.
. . .
Theater review
“My Left Breast” from Brazen-Faced Varlets
3 stars (out of four)
Parenthood, love, cancer and breakups fill this autobiographical and often comic monologue written by Susan Miller and performed by Lara D. Haberberger. Presented by Brazen-Faced Varlets through April 2 in the Alleyway Cabaret Theater, 1 Curtain Up Alley (near Shea’s on Main Street). Tickets are $25; $20 for students and seniors; go to varlets.org or call 716-598-1585.