Haberberger delivers emotional performance in Brazen-Faced Varlets' 'My Left Breast'

When life starts to feel like a pile-on and nothing is going right, just having one or two people to talk to can be a big help. With her darkly funny monologue “My Left Breast,” Susan Miller goes a step further and talks to the world.

More than 25 years after Miller first presented her Obie-winning show, the world is still listening. “My Left Breast” is the latest offering from Buffalo’s Brazen-Faced Varlets, Heather Fangsrud and Lara D. Haberberger. Fangsrud makes her directing debut here and Haberberger, starring as Susan, turns Miller’s story into her own.

In a lively and emotional performance, Haberberger presents us with a woman who, after going through the fire of illness, single motherhood and abandonment, opts for survival over surrender.

Although Miller describes herself in the show as a "one-breasted, menopausal, bisexual, Jewish lesbian mom," you don’t have to be all or any of those things to find something to connect to here. In this narrative, cancer is not the main character. It is only a catalyst for what comes afterward.

Falling in love. Breaking up. Having dreams. Seeing them shattered. Raising children. Blaming yourself. Feeling ashamed. Feeling angry. And maybe, finally, allowing yourself to be happy.