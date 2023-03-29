Prepare for a luxurious journey through comedy, murder and the intrigue of a very clever mystery as you embark on the sumptuous All for One Theatre Productions retelling of “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” at Shea’s 710 Main.

Adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, best known for his delightfully droll play, “Lend Me a Tenor,” the script emphasizes the comedy inherent in the cat-and-mouse interplay of any whodunit, as it amplifies a vivid array of characters.

Set in the 1930s, the story finds Agatha Christie’s great Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, in Istanbul on vacation. He becomes a last-minute addition to the passenger list on the Orient Express when he is suddenly obliged to return to London. The journey is disrupted in the night when the train becomes snowbound in Yugoslavia. The next morning, Mr. Ratchett, a brash American businessman, is found stabbed to death in his compartment. The killer is undoubtedly still on board. Poirot sets out to solve the case.

Fluid and precise direction by Kyle LoConti is aided and abetted by an ingenious set, designed by Lynne Koscielniak who re-creates the legendary Belgian luxury train that provided service between Istanbul and Paris for over 100 years. Koscielniak spins the famed train compartments on a turntable, allowing us to peer down corridors and around corners, making the twists and turns of the plot quite literal.

The show is beautifully costumed by Lise Harty who evokes a distinctive roster of passengers. Excellent sound by Kate Menke.

As in two luscious film adaptations (particularly the 1974 version), much of the fun depends upon the casting, and in that regard, this version excels. With an emphasis on no-holds-barred caricature and heavily exaggerated accents, this cast masterfully builds up a perfectly modulated head of steam.

Christian Brandjes is wonderfully appealing as dapper and ever-dignified Poirot. Lissette DeJesus is luscious in every way as capable and charismatic Countess Andrenyi. Gregory Giurich gives a delightful comic turn as excitable Monsieur Bouc. Lisa Ludwig nearly adds “theft of show” to the evening’s crimes as unrefined Mrs. Hubbard.

Also marvelous are Anthony Alcocer, who does double-duty as Ratchett and as chivalrous Col. Arbuthnot; Annette Daniels Taylor as imperious and tart-tongued Princess Dragomiroff; and Robyn Baun as her peculiar companion, Greta Ohlsson. They are equaled by Augustus Donaldson as the dead man’s guileless secretary; Gabriella Jean McKinley as charming but secretive Mary Debenham; and elegant Ben Michael Moran as Michel, the unflappable conductor.

Best of all, everyone is a suspect.

Info: "Murder on the Orient Express" continues through April 2 at Shea's 710 Main (sheas.org).

Kittsley's cabarets

Cabaret entertainment seems to be on the upswing in post-pandemic Buffalo. Popular chanteuse Jules Kittsley has doubled her booking options by splitting her personality. You’ll see her performing around town, often at Bittersweet Piano Lounge, as Jules Kittsley, with Kevin Doyle at the piano. Be on the lookout, however, for her other persona, “Ursula of the Ukraine,” a Zelig-like character who has escaped the Russian war in Ukraine and the grasp of her nemesis, Vladimir Putin, a name she spits out as if she just sipped something spoiled. Ursula amusingly reminisces about her storied life, including friendship and love-affairs with the likes of Edith Piaf, Marlene Dietrich, and Jacques Brel. How can one woman have been in so many places over such a large stretch of time? She explains this easily. She’s 100 years old! That’s marvelous, darling; you don’t look a day over 60! The conceit allows Kittsley to sing a litany of cabaret songs associated with the greatest practitioners of the artform. The highly entertaining show, concocted with collaborator Margo Davis, just played a single night at the Alleyway Cabaret, but I’d expect to see it pop up elsewhere soon.