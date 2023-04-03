A variety of new musicals and revivals are coming to the 2023-2024 Broadway Season at Shea's Buffalo Theatre.

Seven shows, plus one special engagement, will also mark another season farther away from a pandemic that caused Shea's and other recovering theaters to shut down for most of 2020 and part of 2021.

"We have a season for everyone," said Albert Nocciolino, a Tony Award-winning producer and longtime co-presenter of Shea's Performing Arts Center's traveling Broadway shows. "We have a representation of new shows from Broadway and some of what I would call 'new classics,' like 'Les Miserables.' "

The new season also brings a new sponsor for the Broadway series – Five Star Bank. Longtime sponsor M&T Bank withdrew its support because of the way the theater board of trustees handled the turmoil at Shea's that eventually led to President Michael Murphy's firing last October.

Despite the unwanted publicity Shea's suffered, theater attendance has continued to be strong and there are expectations for an even better season ahead, Nocciolino said.

Shea's reached an all-time high number of season subscribers of 18,622 for the 2018-2019 season, fueled by the touring debut of "Hamilton."

It still had 15,004 subscribers coming out of the pandemic for the current season and has high hopes for that number climbing for the coming series.

"The past season still makes us one of the best one-week subscriber series in America," Nocciolino said. "We continue to get tremendous support from Western New York."

Shea's will be the first stop on the tour for "Mrs. Doubtfire," whose crew will be at the theater for three to four weeks prior to opening to work on scenery, lighting, properties, costumes and sound. The show opens Sept. 24 and closes Sept. 30.

"It's become popular on Broadway to adapt something from the movies, and this is a big-hearted musical comedy that I think people will enjoy," Nocciolino said.

Shea's during the past two years has also "teched" shows for "Frozen," "Tootsie," "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Into the Woods," lured by New York State theater tax credits. That meant more work for local stagehands and increased business for hotels, restaurants and supply stores.

"Moulin Rouge!" – a show known for its excess, glitz and glamour – will follow the season opener with the only two-week run of the season, from Oct. 24 to Nov. 5.

"There is grandeur, magnificent staging, sets and costumes in a big, beautiful production," Nocciolino said.

"Girl From the North Country," from Jan. 16 to Jan. 21, reimagines 20 songs by Bob Dylan in a show that received terrific reviews during its run on Broadway.

Nocciolino predicted it will become "the surprise of the season for our patrons."

"Bob Dylan fans will enjoy the music that helps weave this wonderful story about a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect," he said.

"Funny Girl," which tells the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice and features one of the most acclaimed music scores of all time, will take Shea's stage from next Feb. 13 to 18.

That show will be followed by the epic and celebrated "Les Miserables," which will return to Shea's stage from next March 12 to 17.

The musical comedy "Mama Mia!" will appear from April 9 to 14, 2024 in what Nocciolino calls "the ultimate feel-good show."

Closing out the season from June 11 to 16, 2024 will be "MJ The Musical," about the making of Michael Jackson's 1992 "Dangerous World Tour."

A special engagement sponsored by Gallagher Insurance brings the family favorite "Annie," based on the story of "Little Orphan Annie," to Shea's later this year, from Dec. 19 to 24.

"At Christmas time," Nocciolino said, "it will be a perfect time for the entire family to see the story we all know and generations have loved."