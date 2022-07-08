Getting away with musical comedy murder at MusicalFare

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder,” now playing at MusicalFare Theatre, is a 2013 Broadway operetta based on a 1907 novel that also inspired the classic 1949 British film comedy, “Kind Hearts and Coronets.” If you love old movies, you’re already excited.

“Kind Hearts and Coronets” is one of the best of the “Ealing Comedies,” divinely clever and charming movies made at Britain’s Ealing Studios after World War II. This film is most fondly remembered for the performance of Alec Guinness, who played all nine members of an aristocratic family who get murdered, one by one, by an ambitious lesser relation who is angling to become an earl.

The book and lyrics are by Robert L. Freeman, with music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak. While the family name is changed in the musical, the conceit of one actor playing all the relations male and female, is maintained. Marc Sacco plays all the D’Ysquith’s, while Ricky Needham, as Monty Navarro, comically sets about to murder each, while simultaneously juggling potential romances with two desirable women.

When we meet Monty, he’s in prison awaiting the outcome of his murder trial. He occupies his time working on his memoir, which he relates to the audience, taking us back to 1907, the day of his mother’s funeral. Mum was a washerwoman who raised Monty in poverty, but always urged him to have aspirations. His ambitions change when Miss Marietta Shingle shows up. Played with brazen outrageousness by that consummate clown, Jenn Stafford, she informs Monty of his aristocratic lineage. He’s a D’Ysquith, ninth in line to be Earl of Highhurst.

Immediately, Monty embarks on a deliciously comical killing spree. Murder hasn’t been so entertaining since … well imagine Monty as the cheerful love child of Sweeney Todd and Lady Macbeth.

The production, directed and choreographed by Doug Weyand, is smart and elegant. The difficult score, reminiscent of the Gilbert and Sullivan operettas, is navigated by a talented live band, with skill and wit under the music direction of Theresa Quinn. The production, with its doubling of characters, reveals a huge range of talent among the appealing cast.

The heart and soul of the show is, necessarily, the actors who play Monty and the lineage of D’Ysquiths. MusicalFare strikes gold with the casting of Needham and Sacco, each of whom is talented, charming and shamelessly silly.

Sacco enjoys the gift of a tour de force opportunity to create numerous characters. He deploys every trick in the arsenal of farce, burlesque, drag, deadpan and physical comedy, even resorting to a moment of lip sync/ventriloquism. I imagine his backstage costume changes are nearly as entertaining as what’s happening on stage.

Needham’s benign and even phlegmatic persona is camouflage for the volcano of comic explosiveness concealed beneath the surface. As he did in his award-winning turn in “The Boys Upstairs” at Buffalo United Artists (where, interesting, he got the opportunity to play five one-night stands, much as Sacco gets to play all the D’Ysquiths here), Needham squanders no opportunity to deepen our connection to the characters he plays, through the bond of laughter. We feel protective of Needham as Monty, and root for him to get away with murder. He also proves to have a startlingly rich singing voice and rises to the occasion of such songs as the lusciously haunting “Sibella” impressively.

The flashiness of Sacco’s performance might eclipse the fact that the rest of the company is similarly called upon to play multiple characters, albeit without half the weight and prominence. Still, lavish credit is due to this able crew.

Michelle Holden, Jon May and John Panepinto do yeoman's work in keeping the action moving and at the same time punctuating the evening with brilliant flourishes of comic invention. Each is divine.

Solange Gosselin is very funny as self-absorbed and calculating Sibella, creating a woman who is simultaneously odious and irresistible.

Emily Yancey’s performance convinces me that our theater community has rather underrated and underused her. She is remarkable as Phoebe D'Ysquith (and as a former showgirl who becomes collateral damage in one of the murders). She sings like an angel and is achingly funny.

Costumes by Kari Drozd and hair and wigs by Susan Drozd create the perfect tone of sophistication and silliness.

The danger of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” is that its tone of elegant sophistication is actually a ruse. This is a night of silly buffoonery dressed up in the guise of refinement, an unbridled burlesque. To fully enjoy the experience, let the actors tell their tale with deadpan earnestness, but from the audience, go ahead and laugh your fool head off!

Theater review

"A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder"

4 stars (out of 4)

Presented by MusicalFare Theatre at Daemen College through Aug. 7. Performances are 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $49 (musicalfare.com, 716-839-8540).