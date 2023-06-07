“The Importance of Being Earnest,” Oscar Wilde’s undisputed masterpiece (if one can say such things about a farce), is being presented through June by Irish Classical Theatre Company and you would be best served to take advantage of the opportunity.

The show is absolutely splendid, an homage to Wilde’s rule-breaking life and genius re-energized with spot-on performances by a cast that clearly, and totally, gets it. Under the artful direction of Kristen Tripp Kelley, the actors layer the bitey, flighty dialogue with all the meanings its cheeky author intended, and then some.

The story is about two Victorian gentlemen who have invented fictional characters (i.e. Ernest) that they use to escape social obligations. The plot thickens when all the characters, real and imagined, descend upon the same country house just as love is blooming, and, inevitably, all is revealed.

We knew Ben Michael Moran would be right in his wheelhouse playing the Wilde-like fop Algernon Moncrieff, and he is matched bon-mot-to-mot by Josh Wilde, who takes the role of Jack, known in the country as the estimable John Worthing.

They are the instigators behind this “trivial comedy for serious people,” but they are far from alone. Charmagne Chi once again elevates a small role into the cherry on top as the servants Merriman and Lane. Melinda Capeles as Gwendolen and Renee Landrigan as Cecily turn the men’s love interests into ferociously funny women worth pursuing. In smaller roles Vincenzo McNeill is suitably accommodating as the naïve Rev. Chasuble while Jenn Stafford is dutifully prim as the governess Miss Prism, upon whom the entire plot turns, as we later discover.

Last but light years from least, we have Chris Kelly, alarming convincing as the formidable Lady Bracknell, mother to Gwendolen and determiner of everyone’s happiness. Kudos to the cast for keeping their composure when he’s in action.

Supporting it all is a lovely design by Chris Cavanagh, with much-appreciated smoothly executed scene changes from stage manager Leyla Gentil and Spencer Dick. Vivian Del Bello gets credit for the beautiful costumes.

The only complaint is that what Wilde wrote is so full of fun and nonsense it can be hard to catch it all. At one point in the play Jack says, “I am sick to death of cleverness. Everybody is clever nowadays.” Oh, if only that were true.

Info: ICTC’s production of “The Importance of Being Earnest” continues Thursdays through Sundays (with two shows on Saturdays), through June 25 in the Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. Go to irishclassical.com for tickets and information about special masked, ASL and talk-back performances.