From 'Tina' to 'Beetlejuice,' Shea's brings the Broadway hits for newly announced 2022-23 season

Shea’s Performing Arts Center continues its commitment to bringing Broadway to Buffalo with the announcement that such hits as “Beetlejuice,” “Hadestown,” “The Prom,” “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” and Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” are part of its 2022-23 season.

The touring productions in the upcoming Broadway Series are in response to patrons who want to see the newest shows in Buffalo, said Shea’s President Michael G. Murphy.

“We want to get the latest shows and also be able to bring new shows to audience members who know what’s running on Broadway and want to see it in Buffalo. People are always asking for that and we are thrilled to do it," Murphy said.

+2 'Dear Evan Hansen' rewrites what a musical can be. Again. Let’s not wait until the end to sum up: “Dear Evan Hansen” is an extraordinary piece of musical theater, and if you have a chance to see it at Shea’s, you should go. The show is the modern-day story of Evan Hansen, a socially inept high school senior who struggles to make friends. His time-stressed mom has him in

Customer requests also led to the return of three productions back by popular demand: “Come From Away,” plus special engagements of “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Disney’s Aladdin.”