From 'Tina' to 'Beetlejuice,' Shea's brings the Broadway hits for newly announced 2022-23 season

Shea’s Performing Arts Center continues its commitment to bringing Broadway to Buffalo with the announcement that such hits as “Beetlejuice,” “Hadestown,” “The Prom,” “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” and Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” are part of its 2022-23 season.
The touring productions in the upcoming Broadway Series are in response to patrons who want to see the newest shows in Buffalo, said Shea’s President Michael G. Murphy.
“We want to get the latest shows and also be able to bring new shows to audience members who know what’s running on Broadway and want to see it in Buffalo. People are always asking for that and we are thrilled to do it," Murphy said.
Customer requests also led to the return of three productions back by popular demand: “Come From Away,” plus special engagements of “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Disney’s Aladdin.”
" 'Come From Away' has been the show that has impacted people in the most surprising way," Murphy said about the heartwarming musical about true events surrounding Sept. 11, previously at Shea's in 2019. "They didn’t necessarily know what it was about. But they came to it and were powerfully moved. People are still talking about it and requesting it."
Here is the season schedule. Season tickets are on sale now; individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. Visit sheas.org.
“The Prom,” Sept. 27-Oct. 2
Loosely based on a true story, this musical comedy finds four Broadway actors traveling to a conservative Indiana town to support a lesbian student and her girlfriend who were banned from attending the high school prom. It became a 2020 Netflix movie of the same name directed by Ryan Murphy and starring Meryl Streep, James Corden and Keegan-Michael Key. Murphy called it a "musical that speaks to generations."
“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical,” Nov. 8-13
The inspirational life story of the award-winning singer details her struggles to overcome abuse, racism and sexism to become an icon of the music world. This “jukebox” musical features hits and familiar songs from throughout her career with the Ike and Tina Turner Revue (“Proud Mary”) to her solo work (“Private Dancer” and “The Best”). "She persevered and made it ... she had such an impact on people," Murphy said.
“Come From Away,” Dec. 13-18
This true story of a small Newfoundland town that helped 7,000 stranded passengers after the events of 9/11 has won multiple awards including Outstanding Musical at the Drama Desk Awards. It was first at Shea’s in 2019 when reviewer Melinda Miller wrote that “This unexpectedly uplifting visit leaves us celebrating the triumph of humanity over fear and suspicion, and the value of trust and friendships.” It returns to Shea’s after a second visit announced in 2020 was delayed by the pandemic.
“Hadestown,” Feb. 21-26, 2023
This winner of eight 2018 Tony Awards plus a 2020 Grammy from singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin intertwines two mythic tales– Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and his wife Persephone – into a love story. It premiered in 2006, was turned into a concept album and finally premiered on Broadway in 2019.
“Beetlejuice,” March 21-26
Tim Burton’s inventive 1988 fantasy film about a teenage girl fascinated by death and the ghosts that inhabit her new house has been turned into a musical that became a word-of-mouth hit. It returns to Broadway in April with the national tour starting in September.
“Six The Musical,” April 25-May 7
Here’s an entertaining concept: The six wives of Henry VIII compare their tales of woe in song in this modern rock musical. Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Mos, it premiered at Edinburgh Fringe and opened to acclaim on Broadway in October 2021.
“Jagged Little Pill,” June 6-11
Alanis Morissette’s groundbreaking 1995 album is used as inspiration in Diablo Cody’s Tony Award-winning book about a suburban family in turmoil that is trying to heal. Another jukebox musical, it features songs from Morissette’s entire catalog including “Thank U,” “Hands Clean,” “Uninvited,” “That Would Be Good” and the show-stopping "You Oughta Know."
Special Engagements
“Disney’s Aladdin,” Nov. 22-27
Aladdin, Jasmine, Jafar and the larger-than-life jolly Genie return in the Broadway musical based on Disney’s popular animated film. On its original run at Shea's in the 2018-19 season, Melinda Miller used the words dazzling, magical and enchanting in her review.
“Dear Evan Hansen,” June 20-25
When this Tony Award-winning musical originally appeared at Shea’s in 2019, Buffalo News contributing reviewer Melinda Miller opened her review this way: “Let's not wait until the end to sum up: ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is an extraordinary piece of musical theater, and if you have a chance to see it at Shea's, you should go.” The play about teen angst, bullying and suicide returns an initial return engagement announced in 2020 was postponed because of the pandemic.