From Dickens to Dudzick, local theaters celebrate togetherness with holiday-themed shows

But Kramer said that he knew now was the right time for the show – even beyond the Christmastime setting – because of how the musical explores the ways in which even the fiercest of enemies can find common ground in each other’s shared humanity.

“Boy, if that hit home with one or two audience members, this would be a success," Kramer said.

It’s a sentiment echoed by Radice, who said he believes holiday theater is all about celebrating togetherness, and creating long-lasting traditions. At Alleyway, Radice said audience members who saw “A Christmas Carol” as children are now returning with their own families.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

That extends to the cast as well, with actors returning year after year to perform in the show. Radice played Charles Dickens, who serves as the narrator of the piece, for 32 seasons, and made it a point to greet each audience member with a festive handshake during his tenure. “It’s more than just a theater-piece,” he said.

Here's a look at four area holiday productions.