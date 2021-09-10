For the first time in forever, live theater returns to Shea's with 'Frozen'

The icy set of the Disney musical "Frozen" sat untouched for 15 months on a stage in Portland, Ore.
The show abruptly closed on March 11, 2020, like so much else in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"It's hard to avoid a little nod to the show to just say it felt frozen in time," said Kristen Stewart, the tour company manager, recalling how she felt when she saw the set.
In June, the set arrived by truck at its next destination: Shea's Buffalo Theatre.
Tonight, one day shy of 18 months later, "Frozen" will open at Shea's before an audience of 3,019 people who will be required to wear masks as protection against Covid-19 and the Delta variant.
It comes after five weeks of rehearsals in Buffalo, including two weeks of technical rehearsals to fine-tune the many set changes and precise staging, acting and musical cues that occur.
"It's been a journey to get back to this point, and it's unbelievable that we're hours from welcoming 3,000 people into this theater to see the show," Stewart said Wednesday inside Shea's gilded lobby.
"It's going to mean the world to me, because I love theater," said Michael Murphy, Shea's president.
"I wish we weren't in the position of having to deal with the variant," he said. "I wish it had been a much cleaner start for everyone. But to be able to come back after 18 months and have a theater with people sharing 'Frozen' together is going to be incredible."
Murphy deeply appreciates the strong show of support from season ticket holders, who are expected to number 16,000 this weekend.
"We know there are a lot of people, particularly older people, who didn't want to renew because of concerns about Covid, and I think a lot of them have not yet come back," he said.
"I'm going to need more than a box of tissues," said Albert Nocciolino, a Grammy Award-winning producer and longtime co-presenter of Shea's traveling Broadway shows. "I think it will be very emotional for everyone."
Disruption and uncertainty
Murphy had no idea what was to come when Shea's, on March 12, 2020, canceled the second of eight scheduled performances of "Hello, Dolly."
The theater president remembers heading across the street to Bijou Grille to tell theatergoers enjoying a preshow meal that the musical they came to see was canceled.
Murphy thought at the time the disruption would be short.
"I thought it would be a week or two," he said.
He learned with the rest of the country the Covid disruption would last far longer.
Layoffs followed, reaching from stagehands and wardrobe to the box office, security, ticket takers and concessions.
The uncertainty as time went on wreaked havoc with any attempt at planning.
"We booked shows four or five times not knowing when when we'd reopen," Nocciolino said.
Shea's offered live theater via Zoom in a partnership with two dozen other theaters to maintain a connection with audiences, though it turned out less successful financially.
"I don't think any of us covered our costs," Murphy said.
During the down time, numerous improvements were made around the building since scaffolding could stay up without having to be taken down between shows. Interior theater doors were redone. Repairs were made to the lobby ceiling and to the projection booth. Plaster work was completed. Hand rails were refinished with each spindle detailed.
The theater's blade sign proclaiming "Shea's Buffalo" has been repaired and will be fully lit for the first time in nearly three years for opening night.
The theater also held online educational programming and did internal work to address issues of inclusion, diversity and equity, Murphy said.
A financial life raft came in the form of a $10 million Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, a federal program that provided over $16 billion to help hard-hit performing arts venues. The grant restored the reserves Shea's went through while being dark.
"The $10 million meant we are secure and are not in debt," Murphy said.
The grant has also covered the costs of all the Covid-19 protocols necessary to reopen.
Masks – for now
Broadway requires all ticket holders show proof of vaccination. Shea's isn't doing that – at least not yet.
Murphy said Shea's is following the most stringent guidelines required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New York State and Erie County. For now that means mask-wearing is required, but not showing evidence of vaccination.
"If Erie County were to require vaccinations, we would do that, but we're not at that point," Murphy said.
Nocciolino said the theater will do whatever is considered the best course of action.
"If that means we have to change the protocols then we will," he said. "We're prepared to make any adjustments to continue to deliver the Broadway shows to Shea's and the community, and I think our audiences will understand and cooperate with us completely."
Shea's requires every employee and volunteer to be vaccinated, from the front of the house to backstage.
The unions representing the stagehands, musicians and actors support mandatory vaccination.
"We also have a responsibility to take care of the shows that come into town, since they will be packing up and unloading in another city days later," Nocciolino said.
Murphy has heard criticism from both sides of the issue, though those opposed to safety precautions are fewer in number.
"We have people who wish we were requiring proof of vaccination, and we have people who are offended with mask-wearing and, you know, think vaccines are poison," Murphy said.
"I get more grief from people who want us to be tougher," he said. "The loudest are people who think we are doing too much."
To avoid transmission of the disease, Shea's won't sell concessions, a loss of a major source of revenue.
Instead, free snack bags for children and cups of water will be available outside the theater.
The reopening
As "Frozen" prepared to reopen, Stewart, the tour company manager, said some unanticipated changes occurred. The "most heartbreaking," she said, involved the four child actors who simply outgrew their roles in the 1 1/2 years since last performing them.
"But in the ebb and flow of theater, it's certainly what kids and parents that are in this world are accustomed to," Stewart said.
Several others in the company changed jobs or took a different career path in the interim, she said.
With the arrival of opening day, Stewart can't wait to see the audience surrounded by "the crystals, the sparkles, the snow and the many different ice effects we have."
She said she's also happy the return of "Frozen" will be at Shea's, a theater she's visited several times before with other productions.
"Shea's is stunning – you just feel regal when you walk in," Stewart said.
"The lobby is as theatrical as what you are going to see on stage," she said. "They've done such an incredible job in keeping it in its glory."
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.