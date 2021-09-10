For the first time in forever, live theater returns to Shea's with 'Frozen'

The icy set of the Disney musical "Frozen" sat untouched for 15 months on a stage in Portland, Ore.

The show abruptly closed on March 11, 2020, like so much else in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's hard to avoid a little nod to the show to just say it felt frozen in time," said Kristen Stewart, the tour company manager, recalling how she felt when she saw the set.

In June, the set arrived by truck at its next destination: Shea's Buffalo Theatre.

Tonight, one day shy of 18 months later, "Frozen" will open at Shea's before an audience of 3,019 people who will be required to wear masks as protection against Covid-19 and the Delta variant.

It comes after five weeks of rehearsals in Buffalo, including two weeks of technical rehearsals to fine-tune the many set changes and precise staging, acting and musical cues that occur.

"It's been a journey to get back to this point, and it's unbelievable that we're hours from welcoming 3,000 people into this theater to see the show," Stewart said Wednesday inside Shea's gilded lobby.

"It's going to mean the world to me, because I love theater," said Michael Murphy, Shea's president.