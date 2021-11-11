For Jimmy Buffett fans, 'Escape' is at hand

“The first show we played when we came back, it was like a microcosm of my career – we played to a room of 10 tables with four to a table,” Buffett laughed, something he does easily and often in conversation. “But we had to start, I felt. I’ve always maintained that, no matter how big you get, you’ve always got be able to get out there and do it by yourself. That’s how I started, and I never lost that.

“As us older guys in the band got vaccinated, and we were waiting for other people to get their shots, we were able to come out with a four-piece band, and gradually build it up, from playing for 40 people to playing for 800 people, until we finished the last leg of the tour on the East Coast and we were playing to 20- to 25-thousand people again. Throughout it all, it felt different. We always were the fun people, but there was this whole other euphoric level of happiness on top of the normal thing we were used to. People were so happy to be back out there.”