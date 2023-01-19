For artist and gallerist Ryan Arthurs, the long and winding road leads back home

Ryan Arthurs grew up in Youngstown, went to high school at Nichols School, graduated in 2001, and then promptly left town like so many young Western New York hopefuls looking to make their way in the world of the arts.

Over the next 17 years, Arthurs followed a path that led him first to Carleton College in Minnesota, where he received his undergraduate degree in studio art, then on to the Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston, and finally to the ski town of Sun Valley, Idaho – not to ski, but to work at a contemporary art gallery. Soon, his growing connections in the arts world led Arthurs to another gallery, this time in San Francisco, working as an assistant for the artist Deborah Oropallo. He picked up teaching gigs along the way as well, and put down roots in the region.

But Arthurs differed from many of his art world peers with roots in the Buffalo area, in that he never really planned to stay away.

“The goal was always to come back here, from the beginning,” he said. “It was just a very long road to make it back home.”

That long road ultimately led Arthurs to 106 College St. in Allentown, where he opened Rivalry Projects Gallery in 2001, after a nearly five-year search for the perfect venue.

However, Rivalry was never meant to be simply an exhibition gallery. Arthurs’ dream was to create a space where he could continue his work as an artist and become a full-time gallerist.

Building an artists' enclave

“I picked up a little bit of magic from each place I worked at when I was out there in the world,” Arthurs said. “For example, Gallery 16 in San Francisco was neighborhood- and community-based, but was also seeking to be commercial and go beyond the local. You have to be flexible, you’ve gotta figure out what your own way of doing things will be. There’s no one way to do it.”

For Arthurs, that flexibility meant imagining the space at 106 College St. as a combination contemporary exhibition space and bustling production facility.

Rivalry has a guest bedroom, so that artists coming in from out of town can be hosted. When he’s not working on his own art, Arthurs’ personal studio space can be opened to exhibiting artists, allowing them to work while simultaneously presenting exhibitions. The studio can also serve as a secondary exhibition space, or a place to hang photos and work on sequencing them for a book or an exhibit. The goal is to foster a consistent vibe of artistic collaboration, one that Arthurs said he hopes will offer viewers a glimpse into the life cycle of an artwork and a chance “to see how art is the result of experimentation and synthesis” in real time.

“I’m not just doing things from the gallery perspective – I’ve always got another hat on as an artist,” he said. “There’s a vulnerability about being an artist, but I know enough about the business side so that I can help build those relationships and, in a sense, protect the artists.

“Being an artist means dealing with uncertainty. You need good collaborators. I see part of my role as providing that collaborative cushion for artists locally.”

A time of ‘Reckoning’

Arthurs maintained his friendship with his former boss Deborah Oropallo and when the opportunity to present work that Oropallo and her creative partner Andy Rappaport had crafted into a collection dubbed "Reckoning" as Rivalry’s first exhibition of 2023, he leapt, eagerly. The exhibition, which comprises a suite of composite video works and photomontages with attendant musical soundtracks, continues through Feb. 24.

"Reckoning" chronicles and responds to protests against autocracy, racism and exploitation of BIOPIC populations around the world, re-contextualizing images of these protests in order to place them firmly in the present. Arthurs said that the exhibit has a particular resonance for Buffalo.

“ ‘Reckoning’ is a reflection of what’s happening in the world, a reflection on climate change, autocracy and racial inequality, and it’s the perfect exhibit to fold those issues into my programming in a way that speaks to those issues here in Buffalo,” he said. “These issues have become an even bigger part of the conversation, post the mass shooting at Tops last May – talking about the removal of the 33 (Kensington Expressway) and now, with the recent devastating storm, thinking about racial and environmental inequality, and how these events compound those issues. So it just feels right to be presenting it here.”

Arthurs’ plan moving forward is to exhibit emerging, mid-career and underrepresented artists working in all media, and to continue to find ways to integrate the context of those works into a distinctly Buffalo experience. He said that the College Street space is in many ways the fulfillment of the dream that’s been guiding him since he first left home.

“I love San Francisco, I love Boston, I love New York City, but there’s hundreds and hundreds of galleries there. My question was, ‘Where can I have an impact?’ The opportunity to come home and do something a little bit different was too attractive to pass up.

“The ability to be here and bring artists that I’ve had experience with out there, nationally and internationally, and put them into conversation with artists here in Western New York, in a space like this one – I would never be able to do it in one of those other cities.”