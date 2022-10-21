For 20th anniversary season, Jewish Repertory gifts audiences with a nostalgic trio of plays

Jewish Repertory Theatre is celebrating its 20th anniversary season with a lineup of three shows high in name recognition and audience appeal.

First up is “The Chosen” (Oct. 27), adapted from Chaim Potok’s acclaimed novel and high school-reading-list regular, and one of the first hit shows in JRT’s early days.

For winter, the mood is reflective with “Tuesdays With Morrie” (Feb. 2), a two-person one-act inspired by Mitch Albom’s best-selling memoir (going on 18 million copies sold).

And spring is time for “Barefoot in the Park” (April 27), a romantic comedy by prolific playwright Neil Simon that became a hit movie with Robert Redford and Jane Fonda – 55 years ago.

Adam Yellen, director of performing arts for the Jewish Community Center, said that the nostalgic season is intentional, partly to reflect JRT’s history and mission, and partly to welcome back to the theater people who have missed it over the recent years of the pandemic.

“We chose ‘The Chosen’ because we want to bring back a show that was important to our history and to our growth,” Yellen said. “The perfect JRT play is always one that has themes of Judaism within a story that can appeal to everyone, and ‘The Chosen’ is that perfect story. It’s a story that’s meaningful to all people.”

The play – a coming-of-age tale about two boys from rival yeshivas who both are facing father-son and cultural challenges in Brooklyn after World War II – was JRT’s debut production when it was still an itinerant theater company, in the borrowed space of the Andrews Theater downtown.

Buffalo theater icon Saul Elkin, who is co-founder and artistic director of JRT, played a father in the first production and is directing this one. Original cast member Tom Loughlin returns in a fresh role, and, on the “something new” side, Samuel Fesmire, recent Artie Award winner for outstanding actor, is the teenage Reuven.

Enthusiastic subscribers have been sharing conversations about how “The Chosen,” whether novel or play, affected them, Yellen said, and several groups, including seniors and students, have already booked their tickets.

“This has a real multigenerational appeal,” Yellen said, “and I think we can say that about all three of our shows this season. They are all ones that everyone can come to and enjoy.”

Even with only two characters, “Tuesdays With Morrie” fits into that multigenerational niche. Yellen is appearing in it, as Mitch Albom, the young journalist who reconnected with his former professor after seeing the man on “Nightline” talking about his battle with ALS.

“It’s such a crowd-pleaser and such a beautiful show,” Yellen said. Plus, he’s excited to be performing with the near-legendary Jack Hunter – “one of our great actors” – under the direction of Josie DiVincenzo (winner of an Artie as outstanding lead actress in a play for “What I Thought I Knew” at JRT right before the pandemic shutdown).

And, for spring, “Neil Simon was an obvious choice,” Yellen said. “Traditionally our April-May slot has been a comedy to bring in the summertime, and Brian (Cavanagh) had been talking to us about doing this for a while. It was just a no-brainer to give this one over to him.”

Cavanagh is known throughout Western New York theater as the go-to person for technical expertise and lighting design, along with his directing talents, so JRT considers it a “slam-dunk” to have him reconfigure their theater setting into New York City.

The three shows lend themselves to a new feature for JRT: A “Stage-to-Screen” series. All the books/plays have also been made into films, and each movie will receive a free screening during its play’s run.

The screening for “The Chosen,” starring Maximillian Schell and Rod Steiger, is Nov. 14 in the JCC Benderson Building in Getzville. (Attendees don’t have to see the plays to enjoy the movies and the popcorn.)

Outside of the subscriber series, and outside of the “family friendly” theme this year, JRT is bringing in the one-man show “I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce.” Actor Ronnie Marmo, who wrote the show with the approval of Lenny Bruce’s daughter, will be in Buffalo March 11 and 12 for at least three performances. Since originating the piece in 2017, under the direction of Joe Mantegna, Marmo has performed the show around the country to rave reviews. (Ticket holders must be over 17 to be admitted.)

Finally, details will soon be coming about the JRT20 Celebration on Dec. 11, marking the successful production of more than 40 plays over the years in what JRT proudly describes as “Theater for Everyone.” The fundraiser will feature a Chinese dinner and performances of holiday songs by Jewish composers (and there are a lot of them, e.g. “White Christmas,” “Silver Bells,” “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer” and on and on).

It also will give attendees the opportunity to thank all those who helped make JRT a success, starting with Elkin.

“We are honored to be working beside him,” Yellen said of Elkin. “He’s been a mentor. He’s still really involved. This is his theater.”

Season preview

Performances are in the Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. For tickets, visit jccbuffalo.org/jrt or call 716-650-7626.

“The Chosen,” Oct. 27-Nov. 20

“Tuesdays With Morrie,” Feb. 2-26

“Barefoot in the Park,” April 27-May 21

Special event: “I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce,” March 11-12