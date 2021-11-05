Fine performances delivered by Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, pianist Joyce Yang

+3 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra announces in-person 2021-2022 season The BPO's season opens in September and features 18 Classics and 12 Pops concerts, including several rescheduled big-name performances from the abbreviated 2019-2020 season.

The BPO delivered fine performances of both pieces, with a slight edge given over to Prokofiev’s symphony for its conceptual unity. The “Pulcinella Suite” had moments of brilliance, and that’s probably one good reason for programming it, but there were times when the score sounded more like a resume of ideas than a unified whole.

Grieg’s concerto was written when he was a quarter century into his life, and it has all the youthful energy packed into nearly half an hour that one could ask for. The melodies are there, influenced in part by Norwegian folk tunes as filtered through a budding young composer, but power and volume are the hallmarks of this concerto.

It started off with a bang (well, a percussive flurry of timpani), and then Yang delivered the goods with considerably nuanced force. It wasn’t mere pounding of the ivories, this was flexible power.

Yang’s instrumental approach was just what the piece needed to grab the listener’s ears. While the composer’s youthful exuberance drives the opening and much of the closing movements, there’s a delicacy evidenced in the second section that helps explain why some folks think that many of Grieg’s finest moments show up in the more delicate solo piano pieces of his oeuvre.