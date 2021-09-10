Fine performances, compelling characters fuel 'Speed of Dark' at American Repertory Theater

But they do go overtime, and David and Richard have to explain about Sundown laws to the other two. Dev is dumbfounded, saying he thought such rules were a joke, or just made up, “like Santa Claus or the Boogeyman.”

It is no joke. But how much trouble they are in is unclear – stories range from beatings or jail to death at the hands of a lynch mob. The uncertainty only serves to drive up the tension.

Playwright Humphrey designed an elegant arc for his story, told in a fast 90 minutes without intermission. His tightly written text simultaneously dives deep into his characters – their histories, their attitudes, their conflicting views about race – while building to the climax.

And there lies the heart of the play. It is not about “four Black men.” It is about four very different men, who also are Black. Recent events have made it politically timely, but it is much more than a “statement” play. Humphrey has created a good story with compelling characters, and by the end we care about each of them, not as symbols but as friends.

Opening night, the initial dialogue of light conversation, casual profanity and joking barbs was delivered a little too fast for the small theater’s acoustics, which made it harder to understand (and also shortened the play).