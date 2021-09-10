Fine performances, compelling characters fuel 'Speed of Dark' at American Repertory Theater

It’s a Halloween night in the late 1970s and four men are trapped in a building, fearing what may await them if they go outside.
There is no zombie horde banging on the door in Mark Humphrey’s new play, “Speed of Dark,” now being presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY. The workmen are not afraid of ghouls or goblins, or the walking dead.
Rather, the threat they face comes from flesh-and-blood monsters who might try to violently enforce the city’s “Sundown” laws – racist rules that state no Negroes may remain in city limits after dark. Three of the men are Black; the fourth has family roots in India, and night has fallen.
David, Richard, Dev and Gerry didn’t plan to be in this predicament. As the show opens, the four are finishing up a small interior construction job and joking around, telling stories, and looking forward to going home. No one notices that time is getting away from them until it is too late.
This is part of Gusto's local theater season preview.
The cast and the characters they play have an easy on-stage rapport. Vincenzo L. McNeil is David, a big and boisterous man with an ego to match. Hugh Davis plays it cooler as Richard, a fellow with more experience in work and life, one who prefers books to boasting.
Newcomer Quentin Gray is Gerry, the kid of the crew, a generation or more removed from his co-workers, and Monish Bhattacharayya plays Dev, the guy in charge who wants to get the job done and get out of there – no overtime!
But they do go overtime, and David and Richard have to explain about Sundown laws to the other two. Dev is dumbfounded, saying he thought such rules were a joke, or just made up, “like Santa Claus or the Boogeyman.”
It is no joke. But how much trouble they are in is unclear – stories range from beatings or jail to death at the hands of a lynch mob. The uncertainty only serves to drive up the tension.
Playwright Humphrey designed an elegant arc for his story, told in a fast 90 minutes without intermission. His tightly written text simultaneously dives deep into his characters – their histories, their attitudes, their conflicting views about race – while building to the climax.
And there lies the heart of the play. It is not about “four Black men.” It is about four very different men, who also are Black. Recent events have made it politically timely, but it is much more than a “statement” play. Humphrey has created a good story with compelling characters, and by the end we care about each of them, not as symbols but as friends.
Opening night, the initial dialogue of light conversation, casual profanity and joking barbs was delivered a little too fast for the small theater’s acoustics, which made it harder to understand (and also shortened the play).
However, the actors had the words and the emotions right, so we’ll chalk up the problems to first-night-in-18-months jitters, and expect that director Matthew LaChiusa and the actors will adjust it for later performances. Even as the show continued and everyone relaxed, the issue worked itself out.
Rebecca Mutchock designed the workmen’s costumes and Bill Baldwin put together the construction-site set, and the cast was comfortable in both.
ART of WNY is offering all of its shows this season at “pay-what-you-can” prices. Combine that with the play’s compact length and fine performances, and you make a solid case to go see “Speed of Dark.”
Theater review
"Speed of Dark"
3.5 stars (out of 4)
Presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY through Oct. 2 at Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Ave. Performances are 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 5 p.m. Saturdays. 697-0837, artofwny.org. Pay-what-you-can tickets also available at the door. Attendees must show proof of vaccination or negative Covid test; masks must be worn by all during the performance.