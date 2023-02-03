“Tuesdays with Morrie” is a play about death. That’s a roundabout way of saying it’s also a play about life.

Based on the wildly popular autobiographical book by sports journalist Mitch Albom, in the play, Albom visits his old college professor, Morrie Schwartz, once a week on Tuesdays. Over the course of these visits, we chart the deepening relationship between the two men, as Morrie declines from ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

It's much more fun than it sounds, but prepare to cry.

Jewish Repertory Theatre is giving this thoughtful and enormously sentimental script a handsome outing, featuring two of Western New York’s most prominent and charismatic actors, Jack Hunter as Morrie and Adam Yellen as Albom.

The adaptation by Albom with playwright Jeffrey Hatcher provides an engaging narrative line, and even moments of anticipation and suspense. That’s a neat trick, when you consider that the end of this tale is kind of obvious.

The charm of the piece is derived from the warmth and humanity between Morrie and Mitch. The book chronicles 14 visits and includes background trips to the past. The stage version is a streamlined and minimal affair focusing only on the conversations during the visits, with Mitch providing expository narrative in between.

The show is designed to showcase the irrepressibly upbeat and loving good nature of Morrie. This is a man whose main concern, while dying slowly from a wretchedly debilitating and sometimes unbearably painful disease, is to provide comfort for the people who contact him. His concern for Mitch’s happiness is what drives this story, not his own decline.

Mitch, a devoted student who took multiple classes from Morrie at Brandeis, promised to stay in touch, and then disappeared for 16 years. During that time, he abandoned his love for music, and became a spectacularly successful journalist. When he reappears at Morrie’s door, his old mentor asks him, with the portentous import of an oracle, why he has come. Morrie is quick to remind Mitch, the successful television personality, that the most unhappy people are often the ones with the most money.

And so, what begins as the story of Morrie’s decline turns out to be the story of Mitch’s quest for happiness.

Jack Hunter is entirely lovable as Morrie. With the wisdom of Yoda, and the joyful charm of a Hallmark grandpa, he makes a real person without seeming mawkish or trite. At the heart of this performance is Hunter’s gift for comedy and his willingness to tug at our heartstrings. The actor taps into Morrie’s self-deprecating nature and reminds us of every important mentor we took for granted in our youth. I suspect that many of the tears in the audience were shed not for Morrie, but for the obliviousness and ingratitude of our younger selves.

A nearly invisible character in the book, Mitch pops vividly with all his regrets and contradictions in the play. The undeniable magnetism of Adam Yellen is difficult to explain. We simply fall in love with him as Mitch, watching him stumble into the most important lessons of his life.

Yellen gives a quiet and steady performance. Even in a role that will require the actor to throw himself onto the neck of a dying man and sob uncontrollably, Yellen is a model of understatement and restraint. It is marvelous to see.

The efficient set is by David Dwyer. Morrie quips that the only thing that’s new in his home is Mitch. Less is, indeed more here.

Excellent sound by Tom Makar fills out the world of the play, including creating the illusion of live music being played, and in one instance, sung. (Nothing pulls at the heart like music.)

The perfect pitch and nuance of the production is undoubtedly due, in part, to the fact that these very fine actors have been directed by another very fine actor. Josie DiVincenzo, the star of many shows at Jewish Rep, delivers a thoughtful and beautifully modulated evening. Sentimental, but never maudlin, enlightening without being preachy.

REVIEW

“Tuesdays with Morrie”

Presented by Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY

What: A play adapted from the bestselling memoir by Mitch Albom, about weekly visits with his wise and optimistic former college mentor. The old and ailing man helps career-driven Albom reconnect with life’s true meaning. 90 minutes, no intermission.

Where: The Maine and Robert Seller Theater in the Jewish Community Center, 2640 N. Forest Road, Amherst.

When: Continues through Feb. 26 with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Summary: Excellent acting and an artful script, skillfully directed, makes this potentially sad and sentimental tale a joyful event.