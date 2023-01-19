Excellent vocals propel Billie Holiday musical 'Lady Day' at MusicalFare

“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” is one of those intimate plays with music that allows audiences to approximate the experience of seeing stage legends of the past, while gaining insight into their lonely struggles. “Piaf” and “Marlene,” by Pam Gems are in the genre. So, too, is Terrence McNally’s “Master Class,” which give audiences a visit with Maria Callas. “End of the Rainbow” gave audiences intimate access to Judy Garland during her final months.

In recent years, Broadway has exploded with giant versions of these: “The Cher Show,” “MJ the Musical,” “Beautiful: the Carole King Musical,” “SUMMER: the Donna Summer Musical,” “TINA: The Tina Turner Musical,” and even “Jersey Boys.” These oversized jukebox extravaganzas are different from the list of intimate plays above in their oversized proportions.

“Jersey Boys,” “TINA,” and “SUMMER” give us the zeitgeist of an era and sometimes seem more concert than play. By contrast, shows like “Lady Day,” “Master Class” and “End of the Rainbow” focus on specific and intimate moments in troubled but magnificent lives.

MusicalFare Theatre has staged many of these, and even helped in the development of Eric Jordan Young’s homage to Sammy Davis Jr., “Sammy and Me.” They also helped Jeffry Denman use his resemblance to Fred Astaire with “Dancing in the Dark.” Now they take on Lanie Robertson’s “Lady Day…” with Alex McArthur as Billie Holiday, and George Caldwell as her accompanist, Jimmy Powers.

First staged in 1986, many actress-singers have assayed this plumb role. Each has melded her own personality to the Billie Holiday persona. This is a role that affords the opportunity to emote for days while singing some of the greatest tunes ever written, from “Gimme a Pigfoot” to “God Bless the Child.” Lonette McKee, Audra McDonald, Ernestine Jackson, Jackée Harry and S. Epatha Merkerson have all played Billie. In Buffalo, Joyce Carolyn had an outstanding run in the role at Theatre of Youth back in the 1990s.

At MusicalFare, McArthur is endearing as Billie Holiday, creating a character who struggles to keep a lid on the desperation that boils beneath the surface. Each actor I have seen in the role has deployed a different recipe to evoke the legendary singer. For McArthur, Holiday is an essentially gentle person who uses humor, courage, and the sheer force of her anger to hold herself together during an intimate performance at a modest nightclub in Philadelphia. McArthur has calibrated her creation under the deft direction of Thembi Duncan, who gives the actor enough latitude to create a woman who is tragically vulnerable but not pathetic.

We meet Holiday, in March of 1959, just months before the end of her life. After years of alcohol and heroin use, Billie Holiday died of heart failure, caused by cirrhosis at the age of 44.

At humble and familiar Emerson’s Bar and Grill, Holiday feels that she is among friends. She confides a great deal in this particular audience. And when humor and fortitude are not enough to keep her on track, she exits to access pharmaceutical support. During her brief absence, the excellent band entertains us, led on the keyboard by “Jimmy,” played by Caldwell, with Mike Moser on guitar and Sabu Adeyola on bass. Caldwell also exchanges dialogue with McArthur, compellingly.

In this production, Holiday’s dog, Pepi, appears as a photograph, rather than live and in the fur.

While McArthur is able to evoke the amiable charm of Holiday, it is her voice that drives this performance. She conjures that instrumental quality, part Bessie Smith, part Louis Armstrong, that made the unique and unmistakable Billie Holiday sound. At the same time, this is not an impersonation show. We have a distinct sense of McArthur’s own talent and vocal dexterity. Duncan’s direction gives the evening a sense of spontaneity and provides enough breathing room for her star to claim the stage and the role as her own while delivering a litany of Billie Holiday classics, including “What a Little Moonlight Can Do,” “Crazy He Calls Me,” “Strange Fruit,” and “Tain’t Nobody’s Biz-ness if I Do.”

The Premier Cabaret space at MusicalFare makes the perfect setting for this simple production. Robertson’s script, which packs a boatload of biographical details into a very small space, still works. McArthur is wonderful in the role, and it is pleasure just to hear her sing.

Theater Review

“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill”

Presented by MusicalFare Theatre

What: Alex McArthur performs a biographical play that imagines a club performance by the great Billie Holiday, four months before her death. Adult language, mention of drug use.

Where: Premier Cabaret at MusicalFare Theater, Daemen University, 4380 Main St., Amherst

When: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 29.

Summary: In March 1959, Billy Holiday returns to Emerson’s Bar and Grill in Philadelphia, where she sings all her signature songs and regales the audience with her alternatingly comical and tragic tales of her volatile relationships with men; her vivid mother; the racism she endured; her encounters with the legal system; and the trajectory of her brief but legendary career.

Tickets: $40 with student discounts and group sales (716-839-8540, musicalfare.com).